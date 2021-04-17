SARANAC LAKE – Home-schooled and high-school students can hone their word craft on April 21 at the High School Writing Retreat sponsored by the Adirondack Center for Writing.
“We do this annually. Usually we do it in the fall, and it's typically an in-person event,” Baylee Annis, assistant to the director, said.
“We've been doing this program since 2005. It's been a long time. Basically what it looks like in a nutshell it is a day-long time where we get together with high-school students from all over the North Country region.
“They get together with really incredible performance poets and educators and they learn from them.”
Students take in the poets' performances, get inspired by them, and go into breakout spaces for writing workshops.
“They are meeting simultaneously people who are like-minded, who are in their area, but otherwise you would not have met before,” Annis said.
“There is not a lot of overlap with schools unless you're playing sports and usually you are competing. You wouldn't have time to do this sort of thing together. It's both social and educational.”
MORNING SESSION
On Wednesday, the morning slot features Mahogany L. Browne and Jon Sands.
Browne is a writer, organizer and educator and serves as the executive director of Bowery Poetry Club and artistic director of Urban Word NYC and poetry coordinator at St. Francis College.
She has received fellowships from Agnes Gund, Air Serenbe, Cave Canem, Poets House, Mellon Research & Rauschenberg.
She is the author of “Woke: A Young Poets Call to Justice,” “Woke Baby” “Black Girl Magic” (Macmillan), “Kissing Caskets” (Yes Yes Books) and “Dear Twitter” (Penmanship Books).
Browne is also the founder of the Woke Baby Book Fair (a nationwide diversity literature campaign) and as an Arts for Justice grantee, is completing her first book of essays on mass incarceration, investigating its impact on women and children.
Sands is a writer known for electric readings, and the author of “The New Clean” (2011, Write Bloody Publishing).
His work has been featured in The New York Times, published widely in various journals, and anthologized in The Best American Poetry 2014.
He starred in the award winning web-series “Verse: A Murder Mystery” from Rattapallax Films, is the co-founder of Poets in Unexpected Places, and a facilitator with the Dialogue Arts Project.
Sands is a youth mentor with Urban Word-NYC, and teaches creative writing for adults at both Bailey House in Harlem (an HIV/AIDS service center) and the Positive Health Project (a syringe exchange in Manhattan).
AFTERNOON SESSION
After an hour break, Roya Marsh and Jive Poetic will jump into their performances followed by their workshops.
Marsh is a nationally ranked poet/performer/educator/activist.
She is the Poet-in -residence with Urban Word NYC and works feverishly toward LGBTQIA justice and dismantling white supremacy.
Marsh's work has been featured in Poetry Magazine, Flypaper Magazine, Frontier Poetry, Nylon Magazine, the Village Voice, Huffington Post, Blavity, The Root, Button Poetry, Def Jam's All Def Digital, Lexus Verses and Flow, NBC, BET and the “Breakbeat Poets Black Girl Magic Anthology” (Haymarket 2018).
Jive Poetic is a writer, organizer, and educator based in Brooklyn,. He received his BA in Media Studies from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and his MFA in Writing and Activism from Pratt Institute.
In 2017, Jive Poetic was the first recipient of the John Morning Award for Art and Service.
He is the founder of Insurgent Poets Society, Carnival Slam: Cultural Exchange, and co-founder of the Brooklyn Poetry Slam.
His work has been showcased on season four of TVONE's Lexus Verses and Flow, PBS News Hour, and BET. International recognition and support for his work has come from the British Arts Council; US Embassies in Australia, Brazil, and Poland; and the Minister Of Culture in Antigua and Barbuda.
When he is not on tour or hosting, he teaches poetry and hip-hop workshops to at-risk youth in New York City and the surrounding area.
'OPENS UP THE WORLD'
The conference will attract between 40 to 50 students and is supported by Cloudsplitter Foundations, Charles R. Wood Foundation and Saranac Lake Public School Education Fund.
“Most schools are taking Wednesday off, so students can participate from their computers at home,” Annis said.
“And students who are in class, those teachers have cleared this time for them to participate. You can sign up to get all the details to login.
"Some teachers have come every year annually. If you've never been before or if a school is not participating, a student can come independently. They can register as well as teachers at the website (www.adionrondackcenterforwriting.org).There's a little form right there.”
The conference culminates in a Student Open Mic.
“It's just for them, by them,” Annis said.
“It's not public or anything. It's super cool. They get to share with their peers the work that they've been doing all day. They get a chance to practice performing. They get feedback from professional poets.”
There is no requirement for students to participate in the open mic, but almost all of them do.
“It is pretty awesome,” she said.
“This is usually one of the only ways for high-school students to participate in anything like this. The cool part about it is that it's not teachers they are sort of used to or worked with before. It's professional performance poets. It gives them a sense that there are people who make careers out of this professionally. I had no idea that that could exist growing up. It also just opens up the world.”
FIRST TIMES
Featured poets hail from New York City and LA.
“This group this year happen to be mostly based in NYC," Annis said.
“Sometimes, it's like the first time populations will get to work with educators of color.
“Sometimes, it's the first time they'll get to talk about their queer identity. There are a lot of things that come up for the first time. It's a real valuable space just for high-school students. It's pretty cool.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.