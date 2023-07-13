ALTONA — Honoring the memory of their son, Nicholas, who died in a tragic snowmobile accident in late December 2013, Robbie and Gail Roberts have been spreading holiday joy and cheer in his memory every Christmas season for the past several years with their “St. Nicholas Christmas Truck.”
The Roberts will be among several deserving North Country citizens who will be recognized and honored at this year’s Woodmen of the World Chapter 462 awards banquet on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Rainbow Banquet Hall in Altona.
The Roberts will be honored with the “Community Leadership” award for their on-going efforts. In addition, Bob and Janice St. John will be recognized with the “Caring for Others” award for their countless efforts working with, and for; veterans, the elderly, local history, and many, many continuous community projects.
Long time area coach Norm Bonneau will be presented the “Working with Youth” award for his decades of work with area youth. His leadership as an educator and coach has inspired generations, and those that he inspired are proudly carrying on that tradition and infusing upcoming and future generations with that ‘will-to-succeed’.
They, and others, will be feted at the annual Woodmen of the World (WoodmenLife) Banquet which begins at 5 p.m. Sign in/cocktails, with dinner at 6 p.m.
Pre-registration is required for attendance.
The local chapter has been honoring deserving North Country residents since 1975, when Dr. John Southwick received the first “Citizen of the Year” award and Peter LaFontaine was honored as “Conservationist of the Year.”
This year’s “Life Saver Award” plaque will be given to several deserving individuals who helped alert and rescue a Mooers family during an early morning fire in late February.
Also, officers of the Chazy Volunteer Fire Department will be recognized this year, as the chapter tries to annually pay tribute to one of the Northern Tier’s volunteer first-responder groups. The 2023 Chapter 462 “Fraternalists of the Year” are Steve and Dale Anne Wolter. There also will be additional presentations at the banquet.
The deadline to reserve banquet tickets is July 25. Contact Ella Blixt at fireman12919@yahoo.com, 518-298-8854 or Jeanne Bushey at 518-594-5119. Tickets to the banquet are free for all current members of Woodmen-Life Chapter 462. The cost for non-members is $25.
