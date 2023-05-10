WESTPORT — A Westport woman died in a two-car crash on the afternoon of May 4 in the Town of Westport.
According to State Police, around 3:09 p.m., troopers responded to State Route 9N in the Town of Westport for a two-car motor vehicle accident with entrapment.
Police said an investigation determined a gray 2022 Toyota Highlander, operated by Emily P. Beaudette, 22, of Plattsburgh, was traveling southwest on State Route 9N and failed to stay in the designated lane, crossing into the oncoming lane and striking a tan 2014 Toyota Camry, operated by Robin Q. Dunning, 67, of Westport head on.
Dunning was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
Beaudette sustained minor injuries to her leg and shoulder.
Police said Beaudette was issued vehicle and traffic tickets for “failed to keep right” and “moved from lane unsafely.”
Both tickets are returnable to the Town of Westport Court for a later date in June.
The Bureau of Criminal investigation, collision reconstruction unit, Westport Emergency Medical Services and local fire and rescue teams assisted with this investigation.
According to Dunning’s obituary, she was born in Kingston and grew up in Port Ewen before graduating from Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park.
Following the footsteps of her father, she joined the state police and worked as a dispatcher. Dunning and her husband later moved to Westport where she worked and retired as an administrator from Elizabethtown Community Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter Casey (Dunning) Bradley, her son-in-law John and her grandchildren Rex and Kai, her sisters Jana Quick, Gail Distefano, and Teri Quick, her cousins Joyce Montague and Jill Mode, her parents Robert and Jennie Quick, her stepchildren Heather and Troy Dunning and her boyfriend Dave Westover. Robin was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Bruce Dunning.
A service will be held Thursday, May 11, at 1 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road in Peru.
