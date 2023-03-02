PLATTSBURGH — One woman died in a two-car accident on Route 3 Thursday afternoon.
According to State Police, around 1:08 p.m., a 2014 Ford van, driven by Gary H. Twiss, 66, of Plattsburgh, and passenger Sheila A. Ives, 72, of Morrisonville, were traveling east on Route 3 when he failed to stop at a red traffic light, entering the intersection with Hammond Lane.
A 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Craig A. Smith, 61 of Peru, was heading northwest making a left hand turn from Hammond Lane onto State Route 3 when both vehicles collided, police said.
Ives was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Twiss and Smith were transported to University of Vermont Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for non-life threaten injuries, police said.
The investigation is continuing.
Traffic was blocked off on Route 3 for several hours.
State Police were assisted at the scene by University Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Department of Transportation, and Plattsburgh Fire and Rescue.
District 3 Fire Department and Morrisonville Fire Department responded to the scene. Cumberland Head Fire Department was called to standby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.