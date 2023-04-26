PLATTSBURGH — Several key witnesses were called to testify in the murder trial of Vincent Abrams at Clinton County Court Wednesday.
One of them was Melvin Anderson, 41, otherwise known by his nicknames, “Big M or AK.”
Anderson had had a direct connection with Melissa Myers, who was found deceased in her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. in the City of Plattsburgh on June 4, 2022.
Abrams has been charged with her murder.
Anderson, who is from the Bronx, testified that he had made regular trips up to Plattsburgh every weekend to supply Myers with drugs such as cocaine.
District Attorney Andrew Wylie clarified early on that Anderson, who has three prior felony convictions for drugs, two of which he served time in prison for, was testifying at the trial in exchange for his immunity from drug charges he received in Clinton County last year.
ANDERSON TRAVELS
In continuing his testimony, Anderson said he was on his way to Plattsburgh, accompanied by the mother of his child Olivia Simmons, the night of June 3, 2022, and had arrived in the early morning hours of June 4, 2022.
Anderson said he was bringing Myers two ounces of cocaine and Chinese food from the city that she had wanted.
Phone records presented in court confirmed that Myers was indeed expecting Anderson’s visit.
Phone records also showed that Anderson had text messaged Myers around 12:44 a.m. June 4, to let her know he was an hour away. Anderson said at that point, he then pulled off at a rest stop in North Hudson to take a nap before driving any further.
The car he was driving that night, a Toyota Camry, was recently purchased from Abrams, who has been charged with first degree murder in Myers’ death, just two or three weeks before the murder took place, Anderson said. He said he gave Abrams $1,000 and two ounces of cocaine to purchase it from him.
Anderson’s testimony continued by saying he eventually arrived at Myers’ apartment around 3:30 a.m., knocked on her door and made “four or five” calls to Myers’ phone, all of which went unanswered.
‘I GOT OUT’
After not being able to get in touch with her, Anderson said he called Myers’ sister Renee Cator, who was in Beekmantown. Anderson said he then picked up Cator and brought her back to Myers’ apartment.
At that point, Anderson said Cator entered the apartment through a side window and then unlocked the door to let him in. Anderson then said Cator was screaming about her sister being dead and he said he saw Myers’ dead body in the living room.
Cator then told him to get out, he said, and she called the police.
Wylie asked him what he did when she told him that.
Anderson said, “I got out.”
ANDERSON ‘COOPERATIVE’
After leaving Myers’ apartment, Anderson said he went to his brother’s house in Malone an hour away. Anderson said on June 5, he realized he had been at the scene of a murder and turned himself into the Plattsburgh City Police for questioning.
He said he talked with detectives, told him his involvement with Myers, provided his phone to police and even provided a DNA sample to compare to the evidence found at the scene.
“Cooperative,” was the word Wylie used to describe Anderson’s interactions with police.
To end his line of questioning, Wylie asked Anderson if he had killed Myers, to which he said, “Absolutely not.”
Myers’ friend Evita Stacey was also called to testify at the trial Wednesday.
Stacey, who has been in Essex County Jail the last several months for charges stemming from December 2022, said she spent most of June 3, 2022, with Myers at her apartment.
Stacey said throughout the day, drugs were done at the apartment by several people who came and went, as well drugs were also being sold there.
OTHER MOVEMENTS
Among the people who were at the apartment later in the day June 3, 2022, were Abrams, Cator and Jerry Mace, Stacey said.
Stacey’s partner Ellen Doggett was also there, she added.
Later in the night, as Myers prepared for Anderson’s arrival, Stacey said Myers wanted Abrams, Cator and Mace out. At that point, Stacey said there was a disagreement between Abrams, Myers and Cator.
When they eventually left, Stacey and Doggett helped Myers count her money, to which she had $1,600 to pay for the two ounces of cocaine Anderson was bringing.
Stacey and Doggett then decided to leave, she said. On their way, they spotted Abrams, Mace and Cator on the sidewalk and offered to give them a ride to a place in Beekmantown. At around 12:40 a.m., Stacey text messaged Myers to let her know “V” had disappeared, referring to Abrams, she confirmed in court.
Myers then texted “thanks,” only to follow-up shortly after with another message saying “nope he still cane but I didn’t let him in.” Stacey said Myers likely meant to type “came.”
Stacey then returned home to the Sundance Motel, where social services had put her and Doggett and sent a couple other texts that received no reply.
The next morning, she said Myers’ girlfriend in Clinton County Jail called her to tell her Myers had overdosed and died.
Stacey said they then drove to Myers’ apartment only to see the yellow crime scene tape. That’s when she said she knew it had to be a murder and provided statements to police.
