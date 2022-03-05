This artist sketch depicts Judge Dabney Friedrich looking out from the bench during jury selection for Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch, top right, in Federal Court, in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Seated from front left are members of the U.S. prosecution legal team, Tim Ryan, Risa Berkower, Jeff Nestler, and Amanda Rohde. Reffitt, a Texas man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun on his waist, is the first Jan. 6 defendant to go on trial. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)