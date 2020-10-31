Members of the Cuban musical group Los 3 de La Habana, German Pinelli, left, Ana Paez, center, and Tirso Luis, right, sing during a "Make America Great Again!" event with Ivanka Trump at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, in Miami on Tuesday. Florida's Cuban American voters remain a bright spot in Trump's effort to retain his winning coalition from 2016. Polls show his strong support from these key voters may even be growing to include the younger Cuban Americans that Democrats once considered their best hope of breaking the GOP's hold. The musicians say Trump’s economic and foreign policies have been his main achievements.