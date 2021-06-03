With new changes, Strand far from stranded

PLATTSBURGH – Everything is back in full operation at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh.
“We're not yet quite at full capacity for the theatre by the allowance," Tom McNichols, board president, said.
"That's why the shows are booking for the fall primarily. By that time, all signs are pointing to full capacity.”
These past 14 months allowed the Strand to refocus, reflect, and pivot as an organization.
The board appreciates and thanks dedicated community and state partners as well as all staff and volunteers.
DRI
As early as July, extensive work funded by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) will be completed at both the Strand Theatre and the Arts Center resulting in both properties operating at their highest and best use for the first time in the Strand's history, according to a press release.
The board thanks its partners at Glens Falls National Bank, The New York State Office of Housing and Community Renewal, AES Northeast, Dow Electric, Legault Construction, KAS Inc, Fred Keil Architect, AEDC, Atlantic Testing and Max Entry Security Solutions for their dedication to this project, this multi-year project is nearly complete.
The Arts Center at 23 Brinkerhoff St., formerly the Federal Building, is in the final stages of a major transformation, with 2,000 square feet of fully remodeled MakerSpace to be completed this summer.
The second floor will house a suite of studios and classrooms: a Digital Technologies Lab hosting laser cutting, CNC routing, 3D printing and more; Digital Multi-Media Lab with multimedia editing software; Music Studio and Visual Arts Studios, in addition to enhanced material and artwork storage for artist members and a new gallery to showcase the work made therein.
All of these spaces focus on things that the general population could use but don't likely have at home.
“For instance, does every photographer in town have the full Adobe PhotoShop Suite?” McNichols said.
“Probably not, but they can come use ours on a membership or an hourly basis or also classes.
“So that whole upstairs will function just like the clay studio as a hybrid between memberships, classes and various other kind of open to the public events.”
TICKET ZONE
Last year, Higher Ground, South Burlington's showcase lounge, rented the Strand Theatre for an Almost Queen concert.
“It was a huge success,” McNichols said.
“At that time, I was not yet the board president but it was already kind of starting, talking about it. I just stayed in touch with them throughout the entire pandemic.”
As booking gained traction over the last two months, the two organizations worked out an agreement.
The Strand Center Theatre officially re-opens with Scott Bradlee’s Post Modern Jukebox’s “Grand Re-Opening Tour” on Oct 27 in co-production with Higher Ground.
This partnership is aimed toward a sustainable future and ongoing productions of the highest quality.
“They are going to be managing the bookings of the major acts that come in,” McNichols said.
“It will be a combination of Strand Theatre Presents and Higher Ground Presents as a co-production. There may still be some rentals depending on the show.”
The Strand will internally manage the rest of the calendar of family programming, kids programming, and other adult events such as the lecture series, movies.
The theatre will continue to showcase regional talent, host fantastic productions from organizations like Plattsburgh Blues and Jazz, and bring new acts to its stage.
For shows with outstanding ticketing — Gibson Brothers, Eaglemania, Kashmir and Tusk — new performance dates will be announced soon.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored.
The Shuttered Venues Operators Grant remains a critical federal funding initiative to help support organizations throughout the country with decisions to be announced.
The board extended a sincere thank you to Alexander Edwards and Co. for their support during this process.
“I can't give away all of our ideas right yet because I'm still getting licenses and confirming some things,” McNichols said.
“But there will be a much wider variety of things happening in the theater that's for sure. We have already confirmed a partnership with Mountain Lake PBS.”
SOUNDSCAPES
“Soundscapes” fuses the music of local musicians with stunning drone footage of the region.
“The concept behind Soundscapes was to really give a platform to all of the local musicians, just the great local artists that are in our region,” Will Houle, executive producer, said.
“Give them a platform. Give them a stage to shine on and at the same time, show off the beautiful region we live in.”
Mountain Lake PBS captured drone shots from across the Adirondacks, North Country and southern Quebec.
“And then we overlay them on top of the performances,” Houle said.
“So while your are listening to great music, you are also seeing the beautiful region we live in.”
Twelve performing artists – Taylor LaValley, Adrian Carr, Neil Wright, Dan Martin, Beartracks (Tom Venne and Julie Hogan), Nate Pultorak, TJ White, Lydia von Hof, Giovanina Bucci, Marie-Elaine Gagnon, Kevin Sabourin and Gretchen Koehler and Daniel Kelly – were filmed at the Strand Theatre.
Each episode will air on a Saturday at 6 p.m., and Taylor LaValley is the first up on July 17.
STRONGER TOGETHER
The Strand's general overall vision is to collaborate with everyone.
“We can't do this by ourselves,” McNichols said.
“We can't just do it with the public part of the community. We need to do with everyone – with the businesses, with the other organizations that have similar missions. It's a matter of just finding common goals and then presenting them and moving forward. ”
The MakerSpace is a perfect example of finding commonality with the right partner.
“ETS will be our first tenant in there for a seven-week long skills-gap training course,” he said.
“That's basically going to launch the operation upstairs.”
ETS and Ready4Real Technical Skills Training Program is entitled "Ready2Create."
Enrollment is now open.
Please direct inquiries to etsjobs.com/ready2create or Cena Abramo – cabramo@etsjobs.com.
To schedule a tour of these new spaces, please email Jim: Operations@StrandCenter.org.
“People in the community seem excited, and that makes up that much happier and excited to keep working on our end,” McNichols said.
ENRICH, ENGAGE, ENERGIZE
The Strand Center Gallery, Artist Store and Clay Studio have been open since restrictions were lifted in late 2020.
If interested in teaching at the Strand, please email Nancy - Education@StrandCenter.org.
A brand-new, interactive music park will be installed in the coming weeks on the Arts Center lawn, with funding provided by the Clinton County Health Department’s Operation: LQC grant, and support from our community partners, Madeline McGrath and Brian Baker.
The board is excited to announce generous grant funding through the Charles R. Wood Foundation for enhanced live-streaming technology and equipment to digitally broadcast content from the center's classrooms, gallery and theatre.
TRIPLED IN SIZE
The Pop-Up Artisan Marketplace has been a resounding success for the artisans and their patrons alike.
“They are happy,” McNichols said.
“The community seems happy. The Common Council approved the temporary closure of lower part of Brinkerhoff Street for the May event. We had 46 vendors. We're already over 50 for the June event, and we're generally working out the logistics of maybe even using the parking lot between the buildings as a third section of it. It keeps expanding.”
The Father's Day Artisan Marketplace will be held June 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It's not the same Saturday every month,” he said.
“It was chosen in conjunction with some kind of holiday. For example, the one in November will be on Small Business Saturday. They're one a month on specific targeted dates.”
Markets continue monthly, and a complete schedule available on at: www.strandcenter.org.
