PLATTSBURGH — This novel coronavirus has put a damper on the sports world and taken away many events and opportunities people enjoy.
Special Olympians here in the North Country are no exception.
For Barb Thomas, Special Olympics coordinator for Clinton and Essex counties, seeing chances for athletes to compete extinguished was heartbreaking.
Thomas, who has been a Special Olympics coach for more than 30 years, misses coaching.
"I have known some of these guys since they were quite young," Thomas said. "I just miss being with them. It's really disappointing. Being retired now, Special Olympics has been what I have solely done for the past two years, and it's been hard to fill in that time and space."
As challenging as it has been to fill her time in this social-distancing era, Thomas said she sympathizes for the athletes more than anyone else.
"For a lot of these people, this is their main source of social interaction because they are getting out and seeing people," Thomas said.
"This is the only opportunity they get to display their athletic skills, and it's an opportunity to motivate them to stay healthy and fit."
CHANGED PLANS
For many athletes involved in local Special Olympics, various events in the spring and summer, including the State Games in Albany, were canceled due to COVID-19.
Steve Williams, 51, a member of the North Country's Adirondack Thunder basketball team, looks forward to this time of year and being on the team he has played with for nearly 20 years.
Williams' basketball squad had just started its first week of practice in March leading up to games in May and the State Games in June before the coronavirus halted everything.
"I have been playing for a long time, and I love to play hard and miss it already," Williams said.
"Wish we could go back now. I am really looking forward to going back."
Williams is a maintenance and cleaning worker at the border in Champlain and said COVID-19 has made the crossing eerily quiet just like everywhere for the most part.
"I am glad I have my job to stay busy and keep a routine a bit, but these are strange times," Williams said.
"I really miss basketball and hope I am able to do some of the other sports I like to play during other times of the year."
PLENTY OF OPPORTUNITIES
Special Olympics sports offered to area athletes include bowling, cross-country skiing, snow shoe, floor hockey, track, swimming, tennis, basketball, golf, bocce ball and softball.
Tara Sayward, 29, has competed in various sports since she was eight, including swimming, track, bowling and skiing.
Sayward recently started training for swimming events before the coronavirus put a stop to her practices.
"I was very excited to get going because I love swimming," Sayward said. "It's one of my favorite sports. I love to get in the water."
Pam Sayward, Tara's mom and coach, said it was unfortunate how COVID-19 canceled events both her and her daughter enjoy.
"I got into assistant coaching first for a bit before Tara started, and I got her into sports shortly after when she was old enough," Pam Sayward said. "The Special Olympics are something we look forward to, and we were really disappointed things were canceled."
Similar to Thomas, Pam Sayward stressed the importance of how these events are sources of social interaction and ways to teach teamwork.
"I miss seeing my friends at practices, but I know at some point, we will be able to get back to normal, and that leaves me excited," Tara Sayward said.
For now, the two are trying to fill the athletic void by going out for walks and maintaining some form of exercise and activity.
When Special Olympics events resume, the two expect everything to be appreciated more.
"We are going to respect what we do more and be more excited about it," Pam Sayward said. "You don't know what you have until it's gone. You miss all the laughter and the fun these athletes are having."
ADJUSTING ACCORDINGLY
Just because events were canceled through the summer does not mean athletes are not staying busy.
Take Sam Anderson for example.
Anderson, 16, participates in track events for the Special Olympics and is also part of the Boquet Valley/Moriah cross country and track and field teams.
Anderson had also been recently selected to represent New York State Special Olympics in the NYC Half Marathon, but that was canceled as well.
"He was training for that and was doing 13 and 14 miles of training, and that's a big commitment," John Anderson, Sam's father and coach, said.
"But we kind of saw it coming with things getting canceled. The big thing for Sam is he's not going to be able to get that social contact with his teammates, but we will make adjustments."
Sam Anderson, who competes in the 1500 and 3000 for track, has maintained a routine that serves as a great physical and mental release in this pandemic.
"Just because COVID-19 is out there, he can still run, which is a huge comfort for him," John Anderson said. "He does five to seven miles on his training runs, and he almost competes against himself. He's so competitive."
BIZARRE TIMES
With time, all involved with Special Olympics hope to return to a normal routine.
During this coronavirus era, however, people have come to expect the unexpected and are taking matters one day at a time.
"I can't recall a more bizarre time in sports and how COVID-19 has affected the sports world," Thomas said.
"I have seen some crazy sporting events. I went to the "Ice Bowl" in 1967 in Green Bay between the Packers and Cowboys. That was bizarre in a fun way, but this is bizarre in a negative way, and I just hope we can get back to normal."
John Anderson hopes for the same.
"We really look forward to seeing the people Sam is familiar with," he said.
"The great thing about Special Olympics is it's not about winning. It's about trying hard and doing their best. This is what they are really all about."
