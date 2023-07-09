LAKE PLACID — On Friday, June 30, Make-A-Wish Northeast New York revealed to Wish Kid Kailey Paul — a 14-year-old from West Sand Lake battling a brain tumor — that her wish for equestrian equipment was coming true. They kicked off the reveal with a surprise fitting at the Lake Placid Horse Show with Charles Ancona, a renowned designer of custom riding jackets.
“It is incredibly flattering that Kailey requested one of our custom jackets as part of her wish,” Ancona said. “I am so inspired by her story and her enthusiasm and love the idea that she will now be able to ride in the same jacket worn by riders like five-time Olympian McLain Ward and other stars who ride on the U.S. Equestrian team.”
The reveal with Ancona was just the beginning for Paul and her family. Along with her custom riding jacket, the Lake Placid Horse Show gave her a VIP experience including horse show merchandise, lunch in the VIP Club, the chance to meet some of the equestrian legends that have played a crucial role in the healing process of her medical journey, a complimentary subscription to ClipMyHorse.tv, the chance to present awards to a major class winner, a gift basket from Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital and a chance to ride a show horse provided by Holly Hill Farm. In addition, the Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa donated accommodations for the weekend.
“Kailey’s wish reveal embodies the magic of Make-A-Wish,” said James Hathaway, interim president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Northeast New York. “The equestrian community has been an incredible source of inspiration and support to Kailey since long before her diagnosis, and today, they wrapped their arms around her yet again by creating this unforgettable weekend. Thank you to Charles Ancona, the Lake Placid Horse Show Association, and the Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa for making it all happen.”
“It was an absolute pleasure to host Kailey and her parents at our horse show,” said Philip Richter, chairman of the Lake Placid Horse Show Association. “She is an amazing young girl, and we fully support all that Make-A-Wish does for her and so many others. We are honored to have played a part in granting her wish!”
“The Weibrecht family have been ardent supporters of Make-A-Wish and strongly believe in the organization’s mission,” said Chris Jarvis, director of rooms at the Mirror Lake Inn. “We have been involved with the Northeast chapter for a long time, and are very happy and proud to host Kailey and family and help bring her wish to fruition. For us this is the continuation of a tradition, and we’re glad to play a role in it.”
Paul’s wish will officially be completed later this year when she receives equestrian riding equipment to go with her custom riding jacket.
