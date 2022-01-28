PLATTSBURGH — For a second year, Winterfest, a weekend event of curling, fireworks, food and more, will be canceled.
Moving forward, organizers at the American Legion Post 1619 are mulling downsizing the event or possibly shelving it altogether.
“We’ve had a few problems last time we had it. The executive board has decided to curtail it.” John Burke, the post’s manager said.
'NOT A PARTY PLACE'
Burke said the three-day family event had grown a reputation for being a party, something organizers weren’t pleased with.
“Everybody is drinking, and let’s not forget how dangerous it is with people leaving and driving,” Burke said. “We don’t need any of those repercussions. We’re an American Legion here. We’re not a party place, and that was a big party. It was turning into more than we had anticipated.”
“It’s unfortunate. It’s the only thing that happens. People are going to miss it,” Burke said, adding that Winterfest would typically draw more than 1,000 people over a weekend to the post on Rand Hill Road.
“It was a lot of people going in and out, just really busy,” Burke said.
FAMILY-FRIENDLY FEEL
In previous years, Winterfest held dinners, curling competitions, bonfires, fireworks, childrens’ obstacle courses, skating, sledding and raffles. Winterfest was last held in February of 2020, just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In February, the executive board will meet to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a one-day event that would feature curling, which Burke said became a staple of Winterfest.
LOVED THE CURLING
A one-day event could bring the event back to a family-friendly environment while also help manage the cost of hosting it.
“Everybody loved the curling. We had more participants than we could handle. Everybody loved that portion of it,” he said.
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.