TICONDEROGA — The grey, damp, windy and cold conditions added a bone-chilling accuracy and ambience of sorts to the portrayal of Fort Ticonderoga’s Living History event entitled “1776 Supplying our Army in Canada.”
Beth L. Hill, Fort Ticonderoga president and CEO, said, “This living history event will dramatically portray Fort Ticonderoga’s story during the first winter of the Revolutionary War. Our commitment to bringing the dramatic and real story of our past to life through unforgettable programs at Fort Ticonderoga is an opportunity to share with our visitors the importance of this place in the founding of America.”
JANUARY 1776
Visitors were provided with background information concerning the fort’s importance during the French and Indian War as well as a critical supply depot for the Northern Continental Army in January, 1776 during the American Revolution. Unlike other events at the Fort, there were no skirmishes, except battles for the occupants at the time to survive the elements, lack of provisions, and dreaded diseases.
Fort Ticonderoga Artificer Shoemaker Kevin Maher, portraying commanding officer Colonel James Holmes, delivered an address to hopeful enlistees entitled, “Cheerfully to Enter into the Service of Their Country.” This outlined Gen. Phillip Schuyler’s orders denoting the importance and supposed benefits for signing up and/or reenlisting which included in part as written:
“Bounty Of six and two third Dollars to every able bodied effective, Man properly cloathed for the Service, and having a good Firelock with a bayonet and other accoutrements and four Dollars to every soldiers not having the like Arms & Accoutrements the arms to be supplied by the Colony and the Cost to be deducted out of the Soldiers pay; and also to provide a Blanket and Haversack for every inlisted Soldiers, and moreover to advance one Month’s pay to every officer and soldiers, before their March, that they may be able to purchase necessary Cloathing.”
Daily activities were portrayed throughout the event, several of which the visitors were encouraged to participate.
YOUNG RE-ENACTORS
Thirteen-year-old Jacob Lapell of Pottersville expended considerable energy sawing firewood with an apparently less-than razor sharp hand saw with re-enactor Jay Fiedler. “I love winter events,” said Jacob. I like helping re-enactors. It’s a learning experience. I actually enjoy shoveling snow and other activities.”
Another youngster, 11-year-old William Smith of Chazy was nattily attired in Colonial garb. “I am very interested in history and love Fort Ticonderoga,” William gave as his rationale for dressing up.
In the wood shop, Pat Carty was measuring and John Cook was working up a sweat cutting thick red oak planks to be utilized for an oxen sled.
HISTORY AND MUSIC
Fort Ticonderoga School & Youth Programs Interpreter, Nathan Schultz, drove oxen Mick and Mack through the grounds as they delivered supplies. Schultz also paused to explain the importance of the animals as well as how he commanded them to follow orders.
Heard loud and clear, 15-year-old Deidre Green, a student at Ticonderoga Central School, beat the drum to summon troops and visitors.
“I have always been around history and am a percussionist in the school concert band so this combines my interests in history and music,” she said.
DAILY LIFE
Throughout the day, visitors had the opportunity to tour officers’ quarters and see and hear about all the comforts they supposedly enjoyed.
Women were actively engaged in daily chores of the time such as washing clothes in hot water using lye and tallow soap. They also mended uniforms and served as nurses.
Though greatly needed, women had to conform to the mores of the times which in part stated: “The Adjutant of the 4th regiment now doing duty at this post to cause all the women on this ground who have not husbands to be, notified that it is my orders they depart this place within twenty-four hours and on failure thereof the sergeant of the guard to take them into custody of the guard and keep them confined not suffering them to have communication with any of the garrison till an opportunity offers to send them over lake George. The sergeant of the guard for the future to take prudent method in keeping the prisoners he may have in charge more quiet than heretofore hath been the practice.”
A TENUOUS MOMENT
After the event, Fort Ticonderoga Vice President of Public History Stuart Lilie explained the Fort’s mission.
“We wanted to convey to visitors the feeling of this tenuous moment early in 1776 at Fort Ticonderoga. We hoped to capture a time of transition, as soldiers reenlisted and basic supplies like food and firewood were in doubt for the Northern Continental Army. It’s one thing to explain that to visitors, it’s another to have visitors feel that and I think we succeeded at this event.”
From now through April on select dates there will be events, seminars, specialty programs, behind-the-scenes VIP Tours, and hands-on workshops. Additionally, there will be virtual programs presented through the Fort’s Center for Digital History.
For event information go to: www.fortticonderoga.org/calendar.
