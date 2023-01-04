PLATTSBURGH — Learn something new in 2023 during Senior Planet from AARP’S Winter Quarter, which begins Jan. 9.
Registration ends Thursday, Jan. 5 at Senior Planet Exploration Center North Country in Champlain Centre. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“All of our classes will be taking place in person at our center in Champlain Center mall,” Marco DiGirolomo, director, In-Person Experiences Senior Planet and Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP, said.
“We started our second round of registration today (Tuesday). It will be going until Thursday, January 5. People can come in and register for our classes between the times of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. where one of our staff members at the center will be able to walk individuals through the process of signing up for a class, talking them through what the best course for them to take is as well as answer any questions that they might have about any of the devices that the classes will be developing around.”
WINTER COURSES
Winter Quarter 2023 courses are: Chrome Essentials, iPad Basics, Beyond the Basics (App-Based) and Smartphone Photography.
“We are offering our Chrome Essentials, which is five-week course that will meet twice a week for an hour and 15 minutes,” DiGirolomo said.
“It’s an introductory course to using a Google Chromebook. We are also offering our 10-week iPad Basics course. It’s our most popular course at the center. Again, it meets twice a week for an hour and 15 minutes. It’s an introductory course on how to uses an iPad office tablet. We show individuals how to set up an Apple ID, how to work with the iPad interface, and by the end of that course participants will know how to navigate the internet using an iPad.”
BEYOND THE BASICS
Individuals who are more intermediate and know how to use a tablet may want to try Beyond The Basics (App–Based).
“Which will show participants how the internet and applications can help them accomplish everyday tasks such as online banking, how to stay organized, how to be creative and find entertainment online. That course is also a 10-week course that will meet twice a week for an hour and 15 minutes,” he said.
Smartphone Photography is also a five-week course.
“This course if for those who don’t want to learn to use an iPad, computer or Chromebook but want to learn how to use their smartphone for digital photography,” DiGirolomo said.
“It does cover some of the basics of photography, but it has another layer of using their devices whether it’s an Apple iPhone or a LG tablet or an Android. This is a course for someone who is interested in using their creativity to take photos.”
COURSE SCHEDULE
Courses either meet Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Dates and times will vary,” DiGirolomo said.
“When participants come into the center to sign up, they’ll be provided that information. Participants are highly encouraged to take more than one course if they feel that it fits with their schedule. In addition to our course, we are always offering special events and one-off lectures. People can find that on our website, seniorplanet.org.”
