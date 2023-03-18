Winter seemed determined to go out like a lion Tuesday as a snowstorm blanketed the North Country in white. Reports came in of up to 40 inches of snowfall in some regions. Readers on the Press-Republican Facebook page shared photos of the snowfall in their neighborhoods. To see more and share your own, go to facebook.com/pressrepublican.
Winter Finale: Readers share snowstorm photos
