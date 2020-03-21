Seasons are celebrated. Spring is the subject of joyful lyrics and poetry with the emergence of buds that swell and open overnight producing variable light-hued verdant offerings.
The summer flora changes its dress weekly providing Seurat-like patterns for which one has to step back to take in the whole.
And then there’s the brilliance of an Adirondack Fall which cannot be matched by the palettes of Monet or Renoir with, “leaf peepers,” infinitely pressing their camera shutters.
Winter, though greeted coldly by some, has its sparkling pristine white blanket under azure skies.
But to most, the last icy breaths of winter seem to lack the same reverence, at least visually; unless one looks closely.
The lengthy month of changes evolves from the frigidity of February to the promises afforded by April amid subtle manifestations of change. To some, it’s a most disconcerting and dreary phase Nature goes through.
The whiteness that covered field, pond, river and forest starts to shrink daily while the russet grass and last year’s foliage emerge ever so slowly in patches enhanced with icy filigree borders. Reflective puddles with submerged leaves are visually combined with barren tree branches to form surreal art reminiscent of M. C. Escher.
Through the puddles, or gossamer ice, the leaves exhibit muddled shades of brown, with occasional orange, yellow and red, as they are ready to become one with the earth.
Through the winter, solid serpentine brooks and streams slept, but now manifest themselves by a faint gurgling from beneath. And with each passing day the ice masses with embedded pine, hemlock, and spruce needles thins until a channel forms.
Though the blanket disappears, the sleeping earth below the surface remains a block of concrete as evidenced by an exploratory shovel which can only pierce perhaps an inch of leaf litter, indicating like the proverbial groundhog that several weeks of
winter’s icy hand will continue to hold its grasp on the northern world.
The petioles of previous year’s beech leaves still grasp branch-lets, until the marcescent foliage has become gossamer, and flutters with each breeze until the buds swell and the foliage eventually swirls to the ground.
The unplowed farmer’s field holds ghosts of last fall’s crops of chloroplast drained vegetation. While some of the rotting stems from which the golden squash fruit had been plucked still point skyward, others lay resting on the fertile black soil.
Splayed vines form spider-web patterns.
The mosses, unlike other vegetative masses, seem to have retained their verdant hues and framed by the raw umber of decaying leaves provide a brilliance which appears to radiate even more than their mid-summer showing.
Newborn sheep give their first bleats adding sound to the otherwise silent terrain, as few birds are evident save the raven who wants his presence known.
Walking through the landscape, whether field or forest, may prove adventuresome as one step may slog through the dark morass of thawed soil, while the next stride is greeted by the slickness of unseen ice covered by a smattering of leaves.
Thus if one looks closely, there is vibrancy among the drabness and a reminder that the earth is being renewed
