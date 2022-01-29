PLATTSBURGH — The Grand Isle crossing ferry resumed operations Friday morning after weather forced it to temporarily halt due to strong winds and ice.
But ice conditions near Essex forced an early end to the day Friday for the Essex to Charlotte crossing.
REAL NORTH COUNTRY WINTER
Heather Stewart, operation manager at Lake Champlain Transportation Co., said southbound winds as fast as 35 to 40 mph, with gusts above that, blew lake ice on the Cumberland Head ferry.
“It makes it difficult to get into the slip,” Stewart said of ice and wind. “So we’re getting a real North Country winter.”
The ferry was shut down at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Stewart said. Ferry crews periodically checked on ice conditions overnight until a reduction in wind speed and direction allowed the overnight captain to make a new ice path by maneuvering the boat, Steward said.
It took the captain about an hour to create the new path. The ferry was up and operational again at 5:15 a.m. Friday.
Stewart said weather shutting down a ferry doesn’t happen often on the Grand Isle Crossing, noting that the last time it was shut down was on Feb. 8, 2019.
TEXT ALERTS
Winds traveling south reached 45 mph with 50 mph gusts then. The ferry was closed for about four hours from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Stewart recommended travelers sign up for text or email alerts on ferries.com for the latest updates on the ferries’ operations.
In a text alert Friday afternoon, the company announced that ice conditions would force the Essex service to end for the day at 1:45 p.m.
A later update said service would resume as normal Monday morning.
— Night Editor Ben Rowe contributed to this report.
Email Fernando Alba:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.