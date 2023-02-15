PLATTSBURGH — One third-prize winning Power Play ticket worth $100,000 for the Feb. 13 Powerball drawing was purchased at the Maplefields store located at 456 Route 3 in Plattsburgh.
The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Feb. were: 17-26-37-61-65 and the Powerball was 2.
The Power Play multiplier for Monday’s drawing is 2, which means the third place prize was doubled to $100,000. This does not include the jackpot.
Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.
