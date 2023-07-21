PLATTSBURGH — The New York Lottery said four third-prize-winning Powerplay tickets worth $100,000 were sold for the July 19 Powerball drawing, including one in the Northern Tier.
The winning ticket was sold at Cornerstone Drug & Gift Inc. at 72 Champlain St. in Rouses Point.
There were also 17 third-prize-winning tickets worth $50,000 sold, including one in Essex County.
That winning ticket was sold at Stewart’s Shops at 94 Park St. in Elizabethtown.
The top prize of $1.08 billion was sold in California. The cash value was $558.1 million.
The top prize for Saturday’s drawing on July 22 is $20 million.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.
When purchased, the Power Play option provides players with a chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times.
The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
