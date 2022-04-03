Window for Ellen Lea Paine Memorial Nature Fund Grant applications now open

KEENE — The Adirondack Garden Club is accepting applications for Ellen Lea Paine Memorial Nature Fund grants now through May 15.
Established in 2005, the fund provides financial assistance to individuals and not-for-profit organizations—including schools—involved in programs whose purpose is to study, protect and enjoy the natural environment within the Adirondack Park.
The maximum amount per grant is $1,500.
Last year’s Ellen Lea Paine Memorial Nature Fund awarded 17 grants to local schools, conservation and environmental groups for a wide range of projects, ranging from protecting butterfly habitat, restoring native grasses and combating invasive species, to education projects for all ages, supporting social media enhancements and promotional activities for nonprofit groups.
The full list of 2021 awardees is available on the club’s website at adirondackgardenclub.com.
For an application, visit adirondackgardenclub.com or write to Liz Jaques, P.O. Box 58, Keene, NY 12942-0058 or by email to contact@adirondackgardenclub.com.
The Adirondack Garden Club was founded in 1928. The club’s mission is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening, to aid in the protection of native plants and birds, and to encourage civic planting, and the conservation of our natural resources.
Its purpose is the conservation of the plants, shrubs and trees native to the Adirondack region, and the making of both wild and cultivated gardens characteristic of the environment in which they are placed, the furthering of the cultivation of gardens throughout the Adirondack area, and the promotion of civic conservation and beautification. The Adirondack Garden Club is a 501 c(3) nonprofit organization. More information is available on the club’s website.
