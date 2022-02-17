PLATTSBURGH — Repair crews are standing by as strong winds with the possibility of outages is expected Thursday and Friday.
According to the National Weather Service, southbound winds between 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour are expected in the region. Unsecured objects could be blown around and a few power outages could occur, the weather service said.
PRE-STAGED CREWS
The New York State Electric and Gas Company has pre-staged crews across eastern New York if needed for restoration efforts, the company said in a news release.
NYSEG said its customers should monitor local forecasts and prepare for possible service interruptions as the gusty winds could bring down trees and limbs, causing damage to power lines and other electrical equipment.
STORM PREP
To prepare for the storm, NYSEG recommended that customers keep battery-operated flashlights and radios on hand, along with drinking water and non-perishable foods. The company also suggested to make sure phones and other mobile devices are fully charged and to fill fuel tanks for vehicles.
If winds do knock down power lines, NYSEG advises people to stay at least 30 feet from any wires.
“If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time,” NYSEG said in the release. “Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.”
If a power outage does occur, NYSEG suggests that people contact neighbors to see if their power is out too, saying power loss could be the result of a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker.
