Willsboro native Clarke continues 'Survivor' journey

Boston Rob Mariano, Ben Driebergen, Sarah Lacina, Sophie Clarke, Adam Klein and host Jeff Probst are shown on the fifth episode of "Survivor: Winners at War." 

 CBS/PHOTO

WILLSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things, but CBS reality show "Survivor" will still air tonight.

As a brief update, Willsboro native Sophie Clarke, who is competing on the show, survived last week's episode and will continue her journey to $2 million dollars in tonight's episode.

The next episode of Season 40: Winners at War will air tonight at 8 p.m.

Episodes from week's past can be found at cbs.com.

