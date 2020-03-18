Willsboro native Clarke continues 'Survivor' journey

WILLSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things, but CBS reality show "Survivor" will still air tonight.
As a brief update, Willsboro native Sophie Clarke, who is competing on the show, survived last week's episode and will continue her journey to $2 million dollars in tonight's episode.
The next episode of Season 40: Winners at War will air tonight at 8 p.m.
Episodes from week's past can be found at cbs.com.
