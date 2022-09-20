The Town of Willsboro and the Willsboro Fish & Game Club hosted a celebration for the 235th anniversary of the creation of the Constitution of the United States in 1787, which was then ratified a year later. In addition to paying tribute to the “Law of the Land,” the Constitution Day activities included horseshoes, corn hole, skeet and BB gun contests, fishing at the Club’s pond, a bounce house as well as a free picnic prepared by the Fish & Game Club and Papa Duke’s. Jay Heald and X-Plo Firearms supplied raffle prizes. Here, NYS Assemblyman Matt Simpson prepares to fire during the skeet shooting contest during Constitution Day activities at the Willsboro Fish & Game Club. Simpson demolished three out of three clay pigeons (during four attempts) to maintain his championship from last year’s contest.
Willsboro marks Constitution Day
- ALVIN REINER/P-R PHOTO
