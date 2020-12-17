WILLSBORO – A Disney theme park, a runaway fiancee and a fairy with a penchant for purple, what could go wrong?
Audiences will find out this weekend at the Willsboro Drama Club's production of “After” by Carol K. Mack.
Annie-Laurie Lemieux directed the 10-minute play, which stars Hailey King (Cindy) and Kylie Aubin (Glenda).
“We decided we that needed to try to get some socially distanced work in, if we could,” Lemieux said.
“It's been a little bit of a challenge, but we found a 10-minute play just for two individuals. So that way, we could do a show and keep them separated and keep safe and follow COVID guidelines.”
In practice and execution, WDC was very careful.
“Following policies and counting people and finding out when everyone is going to be here,” she said.
“It's been a great experience. I think a lot of us have been very isolated for the last few months. It's nice that we have a community with some people that can actually get out and create and perform.”
MUSICAL TECH
Saturday and Sunday's bill includes a High School Musical Technology Showcase featuring the work of Aubin, Vincent Duso, King, Lillyana Knapp, Jameson Russell with special guest collaborator Nathan Collazo.
Jennifer Moore is the Music Technology instructor.
“It's very exciting to have musical performance, to have theater performance,” Lemieux said.
“We're all very excited. The directors are as well. We are very excited about it.”
'AFTER' SYNOPSIS
King likes the fact that her character, Cindy, is not afraid to say what is on her mind.
“She is going to get married, but she doesn't want to get married so she runs off,” King said.
“She's a journalist, and she just goes to places and says what the places are. She can be a little bit mean to Glenda. Glenda is a fairy. She tries to convince Cindy to forget what she saw. I think it's a really fun production.”
King shares the stage with Aubin, who is also in the 9th grade.
“(Glenda), she's a tour bus guide,” Aubin said.
“She's also a fairy. She doesn't show everybody that she is a fairy. Glenda is the guide, and Cindy runs off the bus because she's with her fiancee. She runs off where she is not supposed to.”
Aubin likes Glenda's bubbly nature and tries to embody that.
“I have a purplish cloak and a dress, a crown and wand like a normal fairy.”
SOUNDTRAP
Nate Collazo synthesizes music loops in order to create good music.
“Mostly whatever sounds good to the ear, you could say,” the sophomore lyricist and rapper said.
“I am working with a partner named Jameson Russell. We are producing music and hopefully one day start a company.”
Though the duo put their own twists on their Soundtrap loops, Collazo's influences are Enimem, Kid Cudi, MF, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke.
A few of Collazo and Russell's songs are done, and a few need final touches.
“We will possibly post this out to the public and see if it will pop off or not,” Collazo said.
“There is this one specific piece that I really have good hopes for: 'On My Way.' It's a rap song. It's about how all cops are not bad apples. They protect and serve and do whatever they can to help the public and help the people themselves. It's upbeat and like medium tempo.”
Russell wears the producer hat.
“I make beats for my friend here,” the freshman said.
“He's good lyrically, so he just kind of does that part. We're presenting one of his songs, and then I have a couple of beats that I made myself. One in particular, it's called 'Pop Punk Instrumental.'
“Music has been a really big influence on my life for along time. We just started making this music basically four weeks ago. It's been really fun.”
FINDING THEIR VOICE
Music Technology serves the student population, who don't necessarily fit in the traditional school music offerings.
“It's a small class about five or six kids in it,” Moore said.
“This particular program took off like wildfire. The music that they are creating is really kind of like a sound collage, really. Prerecorded loops, and they chop them up and organize them and make a lot of aesthetic decisions along the way to capture just what they want to express. It's sounds good immediately and keeps them hooked on making music.”
Moore has offered the class for the last six years.
Collazo and Russell's work is a cross-curricular project between music and English, taught by Christine Charbonneau.
“The technology changes every year,” Moore said.
“It depends on who is in the room, what kind of projects they want to do. We have a lot of freedom.”
CREATIVE SPACE
There are no actual instruments used.
"The music you hear has been provided by other performing artists who have generated about 5,000 musical phrases that can be digitally manipulated to achieve the aesthetic effects that the student desires through a cloud-based site called soundtrap.com," Moore said.
"The work can be pretty straight forward with immediately satisfying results in their own musical vernacular. Students can do some pretty sophisticated manipulation of the pre-recorded tracks to create something new and unique to them."
The students spend a big chunk of their year doing a podcast that's researched based on an issue of importance to them.
“It takes a lot of different shapes depending on what we have available," Moore said.
"Willsboro does not have an orchestra or a concert band. We have a lot of other things, but we don't have those two ensembles.
“So, this is a home for kids who still want to create.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
WHAT: Willsboro Drama Club presents "After" starring Kylie Aubin and Hailey King; High School Musical Technology Showcase: An Introduction to the Work of Kylie Aubin, Vincent Duso, Hailey King, Lillyana Knapp, Jameson Russell with special guest collaborator Nathan Collazo.
WHEN & WHERE: 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Willsboro Central School Auditorium.
ADMISSION: Donations accepted. Seating restricted and reservations required. Email:Dhopkins@Willsborocsd.org.
NOTE: Patrons without a reservation will not be permitted in the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.