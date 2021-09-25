WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Fish & Game Club was the site of a plethora of events celebrating the United States’ most important document.
Constitution Day is an American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is normally observed on Sept. 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia. It was ratified on June 21, 1788, when New Hampshire gave its approval.
TIMES OF CHANGE
Among the officials, both present and past invited to the event were State Senator Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), NY Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon), Chairman of the Essex Co. Board of Supervisors Shaun Gillilland, and, as a special guest, retired State Senator Betty Little.
In his event proclamation, John Oliver, Willsboro Fish & Game president said, “We hope this special event will continue to revive our sense of patriotism and unity after July 4th celebrations and other summer gatherings. This outing is meant to be fun for the entire family and to remind us all that we can still enjoy life as these times of change yearn to normalize.”
The popping of BB guns and the blasts of shotguns in the skeet shooting contests punctuated the afternoon as contests were held to determine sharpshooters of all ages. Other activities offered during the afternoon included a variety of lawn games as well as fishing at the club’s pond. The Essex/Willsboro Emergency Squad provided information as well as demonstrating its Physio Control Lucas 3 chest compression system which relieves EMTs from having to perform what at times is exhausting CPR.
Essex County Republican Chair John Gereau presented Betty Little with copies of their 2021 Yearbook which was dedicated to her, “because of her many years of devotion to us.” Initially, their annual dinner would have honored her, but due to the pandemic it was decided not to be held.
‘OUR WAY OF LIFE’
In recognizing the significance of the Law of the Land, Assemblyman Simpson said, “it is most important to protect our rights and our Constitution and in doing so, protect our way of life.”
Senator Stec added that “our Founding Fathers looked at the future when they created the three branches of government. They were people who wanted checks and balances and not a monarch or dictator. I am concerned that, in New York, we were quick to give that away. Both in Washington and Albany there has been a slippery slope. Voting is the most important thing we can do, and to resolve our issues at the ballot box.”
Perhaps the premier fun event of the afternoon was the politician shootout with Simpson out-dueling Stec in the finals of the skeet competition.
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.