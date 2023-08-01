PLATTSBURGH — The Almanzo and Laura Ingalls Wilder Association (ALIWA) announced Youth Contest winners at the recent Scottish Fling Event.
Youth from Clinton, Franklin, and St. Lawrence County entered the essay and art contests.
The essay contest, used to determine Honorary Almanzo Wilder and Honorary Laura Ingalls, required entrants to imagine life as a child on an 1860’s farm and compose a 175–250-word essay “One Day in My Life”.
Young artists depicted a scene from either Farmer Boy, the Laura Ingalls Wilder Little House book describing her husband’s boyhood in the area, or from the farm itself.
Essays were evaluated by a panel of ALIWA Education Committee members.
Juror was Carole Bracy, award winning wildlife photographer and artist.
Winners include:
In first place; Madilyne Olivia Alexander, “Sibling Rivalry”, Rouses Point Elementary
In second place; Dylan Cone, “Sticky Piggy”, Rouses Point Elementary
In third place, Tessa Frostick, “Runaway Lucy”, Rouses Point Elementary
Honorable mentions include:
Oliver Turner, “Morgan Horse and Carriage”, Rouses Point Elementary
Honorary Almanzo includes Wyatt Armstrong, Brushton-Moira Central; first alternate, Kaiden Lushia, Rouses Point Elementary; second alternate, Oliver Turner, Rouses Point Elementary.
Honorary Laura includes Quinn Godin, Davis Elementary in Malone; first alternate, Lucy Kayatin, Holy Name of Jesus Academy, Massena; second alternate, Antonia Murray, Holy Name of Jesus Academy, Massena.
The contests are held each spring for students in fourth grade or younger, many of whom have read the book and then visited the farm on a school tour.
Students whose school program includes reading the book and possibly visiting in the fall are eligible to enter the contest the following year.
For more information on Almanzo Wilder Farm visit the website almanzowilderfarm.com.
