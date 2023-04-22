SARANAC LAKE — J.R. Lynch, a Chazy Central Rural School student, and Danielle McCaffrey, a Brushton-Moira Central School student, are among the teen writers debuting their craft in “Wild Words Adirondack Teen Writing Anthology” published by the Adirondack Center for Writing.
They are among the 2023 contributors reading from their works at Saturday’s book launch, 2 p.m. in the Harrietstown Town Hall, which is located at 39 Main St. in Saranac Lake.
The event is free and open to the public.
Attendees will be able to pick up a copy of the book for free.
FLEDGLING WRITERS
Lynch, 16, will read an excerpt from her play, “Living the Dream,” that she directed and wrote for Chazy’s Drama Club and was performed in January.
“It’s based off these two characters, Charlie and Rosetta,” she said.
“They have the authority to remember their dreams. The play is based in this other dimension called The Dream World. When they both meet each other at the beginning of the play, they are asked by the ruler, the creator of The Dream World, to take down her nemesis, who is also her love interest because she is currently dying. When she dies during the play, they both go on this journey with a guide, Naddy the Wolf. They travel together to find this nemesis. and they fight him in The last scene and a lot of stuff happens.”
Lynch finds it very exciting to be selected for the anthology.
“I have not had really had anything published before,” she said.
“I have another story being published next week. I’ve never been actually able to do it before now. I’ve been working on a novel that I am hoping to self-publish, but it’s taking a while.”
McCaffrey’s “The Bridge” is a four-page memoir and a cautionary tale.
“It’s a story about how I had a bit of a rough relationship two years ago, and one of the things that was kind of big I wasn’t really allowed to hang out with my friends much. During spring break, I was hanging out with my friends and this person doesn’t really like that I was hanging out with my friends and would kind of threaten stuff to only keep me for them and not anybody else, if that makes sense. It’s kind of raising awareness, I guess, on that.”
For McCaffrey, 15, it’s very exciting to be published in the anthology.
“I didn’t expect to win, and it’s cool to say that I’m being published at such a young age. I’m excited to get out there and show my work off, and I hope to publish more in the future.”
Other featured readers will include poetry by Bingo Valentin of Saranac Lake and Zarela Gulli of Keene Valley, and writing by Lexi Coffin of Lake Placid, Jocelyn Bessette of Peru and Danielle McCaffrey of Brushton.
Melina Mitchell, 15, of Peru opted not to read her poem, “Who Gave You Your Tea?,” which explores the narrator’s maternal connection.
“I had written it for an English class, probably like a little bit over a month,” she said.
“It was definitely very emotional for me to write because it was a very personal thing. I just really thought back to my experiences with my mother and tried to write it based off that.”
The poem was Mitchell’s only anthology submission.
“I originally didn’t expect it to be a big thing,” she said.
“My teacher really, really liked the poem, so he wanted me to submit it and I didn’t really expect anything of it and when I got the news that I’ve gotten into it, I was shocked. I think it’s really cool that I’m a published author technically at such a young age, and it was really exciting for me.”
Submissions for the anthology came from over 40 different towns in and around the North Country. The 70 selected contributors range in age from 13 to 19.
The contributors have written a variety of different genres, including poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, essays, book excerpts, plays, and more.
The Wild Words Adirondack Teen Writing Anthology is a collaboration between Visiting Writer Erin Dorney and the Adirondack Center for Writing as part of the Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) Artist Employment Program.
CRNY, a project of the Tides Center, is a three-year, $125 million investment in the financial stability of New York State artists and the organizations that employ them, according to a press release.
“We started conceptualizing this project back in the summer of 2022, and by the fall of 2022, we were on start call for submissions,” Dorney said.
“So, we reached out to as many of the schools as possible and spoke with community organizations that teens go to like youth centers, the YMCA, lots of different organizations that serve teens and just got the information out to them so that they could share it with their network.”
The submission deadline was in March.
“We were just collecting them as we went,” Dorney said.
“We ended up with more than 70 submissions and 70 contributors that ended up in the anthology.’
Dorney was amazed about the quality and diversity of the students’ submissions.
“It was really amazing to see the diversity of what the students sent in. We have an excerpt from a play that’s in there. We have memoir pieces. People talking about their own lives.
“We also have a lot of poetry which is really nice to see. Poetry is still alive and well and thriving with the teens. and then, obviously, short stories and even we had a couple of teams in the anthology that submitted an excerpt of a book that they working on. So, it’s a much larger project. It’s pretty impressive. We will be doing a second anthology next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.