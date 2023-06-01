POINT AU ROCHE — The Rev. Phil Richards will guide people on a fresh-air journey with Wild Church North Country, which begins Sunday, June 4, at 4 p.m., at Point Au Roche State Park.
Sponsored by Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, this is an inclusive, ecologically focused, wild spiritual community in the lineage of the Wild Church movement.
WILD SEMINARY
“I did a course two years ago called Seminary of the Wild, which was led by Victoria Loorz,” he said.
“It was based on her book, ‘Church of the Wild.’ It was a course inviting leaders around the country who are interested in basically reconnecting with the Earth and spirituality when it comes to the Earth to provide leadership for faith and spiritual communities around the country.”
Richards took the yearlong course online.
“I met with about 24 people for the full year and really had an amazing experience,” he said.
“It’s an opportunity for people to reconnect with the sacred outdoors, and that’s the whole idea. What I have created is a ritual that we will do each Sunday at 4 o’clock that provides poetry from amazing poets like Wendell Berry, Mary Oliver, and others as part of the ritual. We will invite people to go wandering.
“I call it intentional wandering, which is basically paying attention to what is going on in nature and, like I said, reconnecting with the sacred through the trees, through the animals, through the water, and all those other pieces.”
Visitors will enter at the park’s second entrance to the Nature Center.
“It’s supposed to be a beautiful day in the 70s, so I’m really excited about that,” he said.
“We’re making it fully accessible, so we’re going to meet at the Nature Center. For those who cannot do a lot of walking, they’ll still be able to participate during the wandering time. We wanted to make it as accessible to everyone as possible, people of all physical abilities. That’s why we chose the Nature Center at Point Au Roche as our gathering spot.”
LAND ACKNOWLEDGMENT
Richards’ ritual will include a land acknowledgment.
“Part of the land acknowledgment is to recognize the Native people who inhabited this land in the past and also what has happened due to colonization to Indigenous tribes,” he said.
“Part of the ritual, we’ll have a land acknowledgment and a recognition of the hurt that was created in colonization. What’s wonderful about it is it’s for people of all ages. Children through adult can participate in this.”
ALL WELCOME
The Wild Church North Country welcomes all those journeying into deeper relationship with Earth, regardless of religion or belief. No affiliation with Plattsburgh United Methodist Church necessary.
“Nature is not simply a meeting place or backdrop for our worship, but an active and sacred participant alongside us,” Richards said.
“We acknowledge the sacred interconnectedness of all beings and our mutual dependence on one another for our survival and well-being. We also believe that significant work needs to be done to bring our relationship with the Earth back into balance, starting with the re-integration of our physical presence back into the natural world.”
GOING THE DISTANCE
The Wild Church North Country is committed to worshiping outdoors as the seasons turn.
“We’re going to do this year round,” he said.
“We’re going to do it every Sunday at 4 o’clock. Summer through fall, we’re going to meet at Point Au Roche, rain or shine. Then, we will figure out how we can continue to meet in the winter time as well.”
Richards regularly posts inspiring quotes on the Wild Church North Country Facebook page.
“Victoria Loorz writes, ‘We have lost relational language for the natural world and lost part of our own souls along with it,’” he said.
“Then another one is ‘When spirituality is severed from the rest of the living world, there are severe consequences for the aliveness of both the people and the rest of the world.’ That’s another quote from her book.
“And I like this one as well, ‘Many people, whether they go to church regularly or avoid it, feel closest to God while they are in nature. A glorious sunset can summons hallelujahs from the deep in your soul.”
