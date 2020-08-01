WILMINGTON — State Olympic Regional Development Authority officials announced today that the Whiteface Mountain Ski Center will open for scenic gondola rides, hiking and disc golf on Saturday.
These activities will be available daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the summer. Additionally, the J’ Lohr Cafe will also be available daily for food service.
NEW GONDOLA CABINS
Cloudsplitter gondola rides are available in one of the center’s new gondola cabins, with views of the High Peaks and surrounding Adirondacks.
“We are excited to modernize our 20-year-old gondola. The new cabins will ensure that passengers will have an enjoyable ride up the mountain for many years to come,” Whiteface General Manager Aaron Kellett said in a press release.
The downhill mountain biking trails will not be available, as they have in past summers.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are asked to wash their hands often or use hand sanitizer, practice social distancing and wear a face covering (mask) when not able to maintain 6 feet of distance. Face coverings are required when riding the gondolas and in other areas at the venues.
Guests can visit www.whiteface.com for updated information about health and safety procedures required during their visit. More information is prominently posted on the home page and answers frequently asked questions.
