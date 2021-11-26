LAKE PLACID — Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington, Gore Mountain in North Creek, and Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid are now open for the season.
The three venues opened on Friday, Nov. 26 and Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, opened Saturday, Nov. 27.
Whiteface Mountain will open with over two miles of terrain, spanning 30 acres, according to a news release from the Olympic Regional Development Authority.
NEW IMPROVEMENTS
Skiers and riders will have access to five trails via the Face Lift chair and Cloudsplitter Gondola to Excelsior, Summit Express, Upper Valley, Lower Valley, and Fox trails.
“We are excited to show off our newest improvements to lifts, lodges, and snowmaking, and we can’t wait to see our skiers and riders,” Whiteface Mountain General Manager Aaron Kellett said.
Whiteface has modernized its entire snowmaking system, replaced its Bear Lift with a new quad out of the Base Area, and has completed all finish work on its Legacy Lodge at Midstation.
1.5 MILES
Mt. Van Hoevenberg anticipated opening with over two kilometers of terrain. The new Nordic facility is eager to kickstart its season and display upgrades including a new climbing wall, wax rooms, lockers, RFID gates, and completion of its new state-of-the-art Mountain Pass Lodge, a release said.
"After a successful 2020/21 season, we are eager to share our venue and world-class cross-country trails this winter,” Mt. Van Hoevenberg General Manager Rebecca Dayton said.
Gore Mountain will be starting its season with more than 1.5 miles of terrain connecting the Sunway, Wild Air, Pot Luck, and Arenatrails via the high-speed Adirondack Express.
“We are committed to providing the best guest experience possible,” Gore Mountain General Manager James Bayse said.
"With several recent improvements for our skiers and riders to enjoy, we are looking forward to seeing everyone this season.”
RECENT COLD TEMPS
Gore’s 2021/2022 season features several trail enhancements, snowmaking modernizations, and infrastructure updates.
Belleayre Mountain opened Saturday with over two miles of terrain on the Deer Run and Dot Nebel trails, serviced via the Catskill Thunder Gondola and Lift #8.
“With the improvements and major snowmaking upgrades, we are taking advantage of the recent cold temperatures to get the season underway,” Belleayre Mountain General Manager Bruce Transue said.
Belleayre’s modernized snowmaking capabilities are supported by a new pump house and the addition of 235 more HKD snow guns. Several improvements were also made to buildings and guest areas, including a new outdoor foodservice area and Base Area paving.
MEET MAC
The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games’ official mascot “Adirondack Mac” visited Whiteface Mountain, posing for pictures and greeting skiers and riders in the Base Lodge, at the base of the Cloudsplitter Gondola and Face Lift Chair, and at the summit of Little Whiteface.
Adirondack Mac will also be visiting Gore Mountain today at 10:30 a.m.
COVID SAFETY
COVID-19 protocols include capacity restrictions including mask requirements in all buildings, online advanced ticketing requirements, and strategic safety signage and communications, the release said.
ORDA’s ticket products utilize RFID technology for touchless, hassle-free, and direct-to-lift access. ORDA also features new foodservice technology which allows guests to order meals ahead of time for convenient pickup.
ORDA encourages all guests to visit its websites to review COVID-19 protocols in detail.
“People want to be outdoors. Enjoying nature and the mountains helps maintain balance in our lives. We have been waiting for the winter weather and are excited to welcome our skiers and snowboarders back to our mountains and trails,” Olympic Regional Development Authority President and CEO, Mike Pratt, said.
The best prices for season passes are available through Dec. 8. For more information about tickets and passes, employment, opening schedules, improvement projects, and a current snow report, visit Whiteface, Gore, Belleayre, or Mt. Van Hoevenberg.
