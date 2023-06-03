WILMINGTON — The 6th Annual Wilmington Whiteface Whiskey Run Festival, slated for more vendors, new entertainment and more race participants, will take place on Saturday, June 17 in Wilmington.
The 5K and 10K races begin at 9:30 am, followed by the Whiskey Run Festival from 11am – 4 pm at Preston Festival Field located at 2 Cunningham Lane.
The Festival will be free and open to the public and focus on sport, history, local crafts, music and entertainment.
Locally renowned musicians will make their debut as the Moonshine Hollow Bluegrass Band.
Food trucks, vendors, raffles, displays, craft whiskey, beer and wine tasting and the Battle of Plattsburgh re-enactors encampment with demonstrations of musket and cannon fire will add to the activities.
A ceremony at 12:30 pm will honor soldiers of the War of 1812 and will feature the story of the Battle of Plattsburgh war hero Major Reuben Sanford of Jay/Wilmington.
Both the race events and the festival are a benefit for the Wilmington Historical Society to raise funds for a new building.
Many of the activities of the Whiskey Run Festival focus on the area’s historically recurrent theme of whiskey.
The part of Jay that is now Wilmington had the reputation of providing good rye whiskey to the American troops as part of their daily rations during the Battle of Plattsburgh in the War of 1812.
Wilmington became a safe haven for rum runners transporting illicit spirits across the border during the Prohibition Era.
More recently Wilmington was home to a whiskey barrel cooperage, US Barrel.
“We are glad to be back with this popular event combining local history with active sensory experiences, a race and just plain fun. It is a great Adirondack community festival with something for everyone,” Karen Peters, President of the Society, said.
This event is made possible by the Adirondack Foundation through a Generous Acts Grant.
The Whiskey Run Race presenting sponsors are Adirondack Coast Events, Haselton Lumber Company, High Peaks Builders, the Hungry Trout Resort, The Fallen Arch, the Town of Wilmington, and Whiteface Corners.
To register for the Whisky Run visit www.adkwhiskeyrun.com.
For more information about the festival visit www.wilmingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
