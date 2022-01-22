FILE - Secretary of Defense William Perry, left, shakes hands with Ukraine Defense Minister Valery Shmarov, center, and Russian Defense Minister Pavel Grachev as they stand over the crater which formerly housed a missile silo at a military base near Pervomaysk, some 155 miles south of Kyiv, on Jan. 5, 1996. With the turn of a key the U.S., Russia and Ukraine defense chiefs put an end to the missile silo Friday that once held nuclear weapons aimed at the United States. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)