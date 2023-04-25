WADHAMS — An informational gathering was held at the Wadhams Library as interested parties wedged themselves between the shelves to hear of a proposal of building a Westport and Wadhams Alliance (WWA) to promote the communities and outlying areas.
The WWA states as its mission, “to nurture collaborations among private and public entities and support economic growth, cultural vitality, and environmental sustainability in the Westport-Wadhams community.”
FUTURE OF THE CHAMBER
The meeting was chaired by Clay Reaser, President of the Westport Chamber, and Tena Perrelli, Chairperson of the Flowers Plus Committee.
Reaser presented the following (abbreviated):
In the fall of 2021 the few remaining members of the Westport Chamber of Commerce were considering dissolution of the chamber. By October 2021, the Chamber had no president and just four active board members, far below the required 9-15 board members stated in the chamber’s by-laws.
The discussion at the chamber’s October monthly meeting focused on the legal process of dissolution. It was realized that any decisions about the future of the chamber could be legal only when a sufficient number of board members were in place.
Thus there was an agreement to elect an additional six board members who would serve through the end of 2021. and thus discussion began about the dissolution process.
FORUMS, ANALYSIS
At the time, Meredith Johnston suggested trying to revive the chamber, rather than dissolve at the end of the year, which resulted in an agreement that the December meeting focus on putting forward a slate of board members and officers for 2022, as well as re-working the by-laws.
A nine member board was elected at the January 2022 Board meeting coupled with a decision to hold a series of forums, inviting community members and business leaders to join the board. There was discussion of the issues and the needs for businesses and organizations to survive and thrive, and to identify some key projects to address those issues and needs.
Four significant outcomes of those forums were the following: SWOT analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) of the Westport-Wadhams communities; a new mission statement; an alliance with a different focus to transform into a “charitable” non-profit corporation; and identifying a goal to act on immediately, thereby signaling to the communities to rise out of the ashes.
‘ONE COMMUNITY’
The immediate goal was to plan and offer winter activities for residents that would encourage them to get together publicly during the long winter days.
Other previous meetings going as far back as 2008, which also addressed the future of Westport and adjacent towns were discussed.
Perrelli presented the current lilac project of which 100 bushes are being planted this year and 200 next year. Long-range plans are for an annual festival. After the meeting, a few attendees approached Perrelli and offered to help with the lilac planting process.
“We want to make it one community, not how it has, ‘always been,’” Perrelli said.
BEAUTIFICATION EFFORTS
This past winter several activities have taken place which include monthly bonfires at Lee Park and a Casino Night which Reaser indicated was, “very positive.” Monies from the latter will help fund the fireworks scheduled for July 1.
Beautification projects such as planting flowers in the “triangle” at the intersection of routes 9N and 22 and flower containers at the Wadhams bridge will make the communities, “more vibrant and environmentally conscious,” according to Reaser.
Last year, volunteers also cut the overgrowth around the currently decommissioned main building on the Essex County Fairgrounds.
501 (C) STATUS
At present the transformation from a 501 © 6 corporation to a 501 © 3 corporation has been stalled.
The current 501 © 6 is typically organized around a common business interest such as a chamber of commerce and focuses on business and industry. It has access to government sponsored grants.
The proposed 501 © 3 operates mostly for charitable, religious, scientific or educational purposes for the greater good of society. Donations, which may come from a private foundation, are tax deductable.
According to Reaser, “The presentation seemed to be received well. Most importantly, Tena and I heard the concerns of a few Wadhams residents that the Chamber Board needs to address so that Wadhams residents feel that their village is on an equal footing with Westport villagers.”
The Next Chamber/Alliance Board meeting is Wednesday, May 3, at 7 p.m, via Zoom. The next community event sponsored by the Chamber/Alliance is a play reading on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Heritage House.
For additional information, contact Clay Reaser by phone: 518-524-7741; Email: claytonreaser@mac.com; or “Westport-Wadhams Alliance” on Facebook.
