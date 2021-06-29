WESTPORT — A portrait of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg prominently displayed on Main Street, has been destroyed by apparent vandals.
The destruction has caused upset in the area.
“It’s a shame, that we live in a world where people do such a thing,” Westport Town Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler said.
“It’s personal property. It’s not a right to destroy it. Ninety-nine percent of the people here feel it’s a crazy act.”
The portrait of RGB was emblazoned on a wall on Main Street in the center of town. It was created shortly after Bader-Ginsberg’s death last Sept. 18 by Katie Pastore, an art student who graduated from Middlebury College.
The portrait appears to have been defaced by black paint sometime in the night of June 26, the day before Pastore graduated.
Benji White is the proprietor of JAMBS on Main, a coffee shop that serves sandwiches and other light fare. He also operates the sandwich shop next door
According to White, after the portrait was created, someone approached Tyler questioning whether the “town” bulletin board could be painted with what could be considered political statements.
For many years the space had been utilized to post community happenings and ads for local businesses. However Tyler informed the complainant that the building, including the wall, was owned by White and thus the town had no jurisdiction in the matter.
The portrait space has since been reworked to include a collage of RBG photos and sentiments.
Carolyn Vanderhoof, who runs the Ledge Hill Gallery and Art Studio a few doors away, had provided brushes and paint for the retouching which has been termed the “Warhol-esque” regeneration.
“Katie’s graduation just before this happened is one of the reasons this is so heart crushing,” Vanderhoof said.
“I was shocked someone would do this abhorrent thing. She (RBG) was a US Supreme Court Justice. This may be pursued as a hate crime. One person had a calendar with Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s sayings and we also used Chris Stevens’ photos of the painting. In the future we are hoping to make the display permanent so it can’t be destroyed.”
White thanked the community for their response to the vandalism.
“It takes a village,” and we have so much more than that,” he posted on Facebook.
Others also chimed in on the social media platform.
Sara Mehr: The person must be fear based and a coward to paint over it in the dead of night.
Jeremy Baumann: What a cowardly and disrespectful act. You (Benji White) are loved and appreciated by so many and it gives extra purpose and meaning to our event (the Pride picnic) today (not that is was needed). It seems like you have a great outlook and please remember that the support and understanding of so many far outweighs the ignorance of a few.
Terra Pfund: That was so hateful, hurtful and IGNORANT. Thank you to those who moved swiftly to right this wrong. “Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.”
Josh Richard: Amazes me that all these people scream freedom, Americans should be free... but really they think otherwise when it comes to anyone different than them. Sorry to hear, Benji. We are waiving the pride flag proudly at our house.
Andy MacDougal: I’m not an admirer of hers but by god I believe in the individual’s right to free expression. Whoever did this is an ignorant ass that that should have put up their own mural and looked the other way as they passed by. Now we’ll have to suffer an even bigger mural of the woman who most never heard of were it not for the timing of her passing and replacement of her by The Big Bad and Scary Orange Man.
Bobbi Degnan Atz: I am especially sad for the person(s) who hand painted the original mural. Thank you. I am very glad I have photos of the original. Even better that some had photos of the original and had prints made - now part of the new ‘mural’. Thank you one and all.
State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the vandalism.
