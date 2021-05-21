Westport Federated Church gets new pastor

WESTPORT - "I believe coming to Westport was simply a matter of following God's leading and being obedient to it,” is part of the rationale for Pastor Nick Charlton ascending the pulpit of the Westport Federated Church (WFC).
Born and raised in Bermuda, Charlton lived there until attending college. He attended McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology and Psychology.
This was followed by studying at Baptist Bible Seminary and earning a Master of Arts in Biblical Studies through Clarks Summit University in Clarks Summit, Pa.
The Westport Federated Church is Charlton’s first pastorate. Previously, he was the director of admissions for Adult and Graduate Studies at Clarks Summit University. During this time he also served as a resident director for three years and lived in an apartment with his wife, Rachel, and their two children in a college dorm while mentoring 50 college boys.
“I wanted to go into ministry when I was about 10 years old,” explained Charlton. “My grandfather was a medical doctor and a preacher and I wanted to follow in his footsteps and do medical missions hence my pursuing a bachelor degree in Biology and Psychology.
"As I grew older and grew in my understanding of whom God had made me, I felt more and more confident that pursuing pastoral ministry was the right choice."
As for deciding to relocate to Westport, Charlton said, “The Adirondacks have been in my heart for the past decade or so. My wife, Rachel, is from Crown Point and so there was a special connection to this area already.”
Looking to the future, Charlton said, “I hope to accomplish three things. Live in a manner worthy of the gospel of Jesus Christ that He died on the cross for our sins and rose again."
A second goal is to, “Preach the Word of God faithfully. I believe the Bible is the final authority for our lives and I want to communicate its truths accurately and clearly.”
In addition Charlton plans to, “demonstrate the love of God to the community and surrounding areas in meaningful ways.”
As for the current pandemic considerations, Charlton stated, “The congregation takes COVID precautions seriously. We provide a safe environment for people to come learn about Jesus Christ from the Word of God and to worship Him.”
Westport Federated church times are:
Saturday evenings from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The services are also streamed through the WFC Facebook account.
According to the WFC website, the Saturday evening service is, “a family friendly service for all ages. If you are looking for an opportunity to ask questions and learn about the Bible in a more relaxed environment, this service is for you! Feel free to bring your children and don’t feel the need to make them sit still or be silent. We welcome the wiggles and noises! We’ll even have a story time for them during the service.”
The Sunday worship is listed as, “a traditional service with sermon and both traditional and contemporary hymns. All are welcome who seek to know more about Jesus’ love and our doors are open to every soul seeking to welcome Jesus into their heart.”
For additional information go to: westportfederatedchurch.org; or their Facebook page.
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackramblergmail.com
