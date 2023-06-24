WESTPORT — Tumbling tombstones and monuments, sink holes, erosion and controlling plant growth and obtaining funding are among the problems facing cemeteries such as Hillside in the Town of Westport.
Recently, an effort to repair some of the monuments has been underway at Hillside. The effort includes resetting foundations of monuments that are not broken and replacing them.
Though funeral homes may arrange for the placing of headstones, most do not partake in the specialized work of repairing or re-setting them.
Tyler Hazelton, who along with his wife Devin Hazelton, owners of Headstone Restoration from Gansevoort, have been contracted to accomplish the task. For many of the repairs this may require digging out and removing the former base.
This is followed by creating a form in which cement is poured and making sure it is level. Once hardened, the stone is replaced or attached. Then the area around the base is filled in. In addition to critical know-how, much is accomplished by manual labor.
How many grave sites and which ones are still being ascertained. According to Betty Band, Hillside Cemetery Association chair, “One of the things we will be doing is determining what can potentially be done and at what price before we can get another grant. The main thing that determines if this work can be done is and the process can be covered is the condition of the stone. It has to be able to be righted without doing further damage.”
Band continued, “The money we are using now is from a grant we received a few years ago which was put on hold because of COVID. Fortunately, the state has worked with us and not pulled the funding.
“People do not understand that perpetual care is a deed. It is a restricted account and can only be used for certain things. We are thrilled that the Town of Westport is helping with the mowing,” added Band.
Cemeteries are an integral part of small communities as they are not only a place to pay respects to the departed, but often provide a historical perspective. At Hillside lie the remains of early settlers and veterans such as Ebenezer Durfie who fought during the American Revolution.
There are also monuments to those not buried there such as for Capt. Jacob Halstead and his brother, George, who perished in 1825 with the rest of their crew when the schooner Troy went down in a gale on Lake Champlain.
Hillside Cemetery is considered full, except for spaces in family plots, so burials in Westport are now relegated to Black River Cemetery just east of the Elizabethtown-Westport line on Route 9N.
While old large trees add ambience and shade to a cemetery, they can cause considerable damage due to branches falling on the tombstones as well as the roots causing the ground to swell and thus toppling the monoliths.
This issue is compounded by the fact that the ground is soft in many places and thus heavy equipment could have difficulties. Depressions crop up from time to time as the old caskets were made of wood and when they rot, the ground caves in to fill the spaces.
At one time, cemeteries provided a place for activities as they were generally a grassy plot next to a church where parishioners had Sunday picnics and paid their respects to ancestors. Unfortunately, other activities also take place such as vandalism.
The financial woes are compounded by the procedure for obtaining funds. Associations can apply for money through the NYS Cemetery Fund. However grant money can only go toward stabilizing leaning tombstones and monuments and not those which have already fallen.
After filing the paperwork, it may take several years for the funding to be accepted, and by that time, the leaning stones often fall.
To donate or for more information contact Betty Band at: 518-962-8917
