WEST PLATTSBURGH — West Plattsburgh Union Cemetery has been the final resting place of loved ones for more than 200 years.
The online information by Tombstone Project records the earliest death and burial of an unnamed daughter of Nathan and Rosan Averill, December 12, 1812, at 47 years old.
The project also lists men buried there who fought for our country’s freedom include George W. Bradford, Stephen Calkins, George H. Newcomb/ Civil War; Charles C. Cook, Thomas B. Hanly/Spanish American War; Earl L. Griffin, Louis I. Phillis/World War I; Edward R. Fordham, Norman H. Hayes/World War II just to name a few.
A walk through these burial grounds will reveal well-known North Country family names such as Ayres, Banker, Darrah, Guynup, McDowell, Robinson, Soper and Thew plus many more. Family names also identify local roads and streets like Beckwith, Bradford, Broadwell, Hammond, Rugar and Sanger.
The monuments are both elaborate and simple, but all mark the place where a family stood to say goodbye.
