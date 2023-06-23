MORRISONVILLE — It’s been more than 45 years since Jim Stewart started volunteering at the West Plattsburgh Union Cemetery on Rand Hill Road in Morrisonville.
But his introduction to help care for the 11 acres started when he was a boy.
“My father, Orville, used to take care of the cemetery and dig graves,” he remembered. “I was just a kid and helped until I signed up for the Marines.”
In those days, lot owners used to have a family day where they cleaned up the cemetery and had a picnic; but that hasn’t happened in a long time.
Jim started mowing with a small mower. He’d put the mower and gas can in the back of his truck, drive to a certain area, and repeat the process over and over until the mowing was done.
In the past, he’s had lot owners who helped with mowing and served on a board of directors for the 501C organization, but not now.
“It’s been quite a while since people like Lynn Scribner, were here to help,” he said. “There were others, too, but they’ve all passed away.”
Since then, he has been president, secretary and treasurer, handling all the business for the cemetery. He can account for all expenses and sales in his pile of receipts, kept month by month, year by year.
He will be 71 this year, has had heart problems including a heart attack, and admits it’s time for him to train someone else; but it must be someone who will take it to heart like he has.
“I’ve fixed that building more than once,” he said, pointing to the cement block vault. “There are other maintenance jobs too for a space this big.”
Jim has been very careful about finances, investing the original balance carefully and just using the interest to pay bills. He used to leave the water on, but not many took advantage of the water, so it was turned off when the town kept charging for the hookup.
“We’ve had to pay to have certain areas smoothed out to make them attractive to people who wanted to buy lots in that area,” he said. “And now, I hire two men to mow for two days with riding mowers and another day to weed whack.”
Mowing alone adds up to about $2,500 a year, in order to keep the cemetery looking neat.
But there have been years when his best efforts still brought complaints like when not mowing was the only alternative to getting the grass to grow again with the extreme heat.
“This land is sand and rocks. Cut the grass too short and the grubs and skunks make a real mess. Some people just don’t understand,” he said, shaking his head.
“Hopefully we can get more people interested so the cemetery is kept up for future generations.”
