West Chazy resident remembers late Archbishop Tutu

PLATTSBURGH – For Paul Ferrari, memories of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu are layered with those of his father, the late Frank Ferrari.
“The Arch” was in 1984 New York City when he learned of his Nobel Peace Prize win for his efforts to end apartheid in South Africa and secure full rights for the Black majority population there.
Frank accompanied Archbishop Tutu when he flew to Oslo, Norway to the awards ceremony.
The human-rights crusader and cleric (Bishop of Johannesburg 1985-1986;, Archbishop of Cape Town 1986-1996), 90, died on Dec. 26, 2021 in Capetown, South Africa.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nomalizo Leah “Mama Leah,” and their four children – Trevor Thamsanqa, Theresa Thandeka, Rev. Canon Naomi Nontombi and Mpho Andrea.
AAI
Paul has been thinking about all of his experiences with the late Archbishop.
"And how lucky I was to know him, and really that was through my father because my father had a real friendship with him,” he said.
Frank was executive vice president of the NYC-based African-American Institute, now Africa-America Institute.
Founded in 1953, it is “a premier U.S.-based international organization dedicated to strengthening human capacity of Africans and promoting the continent’s development through higher education and skills training, convening activities, program implementation and management,” according to aaionline.org
“Just at that time in the '70s and '80s, (Frank) was involved with friendships with everyone from the ANC, with the leaders living outside the country in exile,” Paul said.
“He knew all the liberation theologists, Bishop Tutu, and everybody inside the country that were speaking out against apartheid.
“But at the same time, he knew everybody in Namibia and Zimbabwe and Angola and Mozambique at the time when all the movements were fighting to overcome colonialism.
“And, of course, U.S policy at the time was pretty much wrong in all those countries."
DISMANTLING APARTHEID
Frank had a way of bringing together U.S. politicians like Andy Young, Teddy Kennedy, Republicans and Democrats.
"And also people from movements like the Sisulus or the Mandelas or members of the ANC and then also people from the business world," Paul said.
"How to forge ahead to meet the needs of the people and also eradicate oppression.”
Paul said he was really lucky to meet all these people that loom large on a world stage.
“My dad was going to South Africa a lot and working with the African National Congress (ANC) when all the leaders -- Walter Sisulu, Nelson Mandela -- were imprisoned on Robben Island,” he said.
“The Archbishop kind of held the torch in speaking out against apartheid. He was such a strong voice for sanctions and encouraging the world to impose economic sanctions against South Africa. He had such an influence.”
At that time, the Reagan Administration wanted constructive engagement and thought sanctions would hurt people more.
“The Archbishop said, 'we are suffering under apartheid,' the barbaric practices of apartheid, which the majority of South Africans were suffering under,” Paul said.
SOUTH AFRICAN SOJOURN
In 1990, Paul and his wife, Lynn Schneider, went to South Africa.
“Nelson Mandela had just been released that February,” he said.
“My dad called the Archbishop, and the Archbishop invited us to be his guests. It was so special to be with him.”
Tutu met daily with families whose loved ones had died by police violence under apartheid.
“The first night that Mandela got out of prison, he and Winnie, stayed with the Archbishop,” Paul said.
“Lynn and I were like in awe walking around the house and looking at the chairs where they sat. At that time, there was still a lot of oppression, but all of a sudden the leaders were being freed, talk of public rallies and just the change in the air.”
The West Chazy residents accompanied Tutu to churches and rallies.
“He would introduce us as his American friends here supporting South Africa with Free South Africa Movement (FSAM),” Paul said.
The late cleric was very charismatic and persuasive: "Beautiful people. God loves us all. We're free."
“He would just uplift the people the way he would speak," Paul said.
BLACK SASH
The West Chazy residents were arrested for protesting during their visit.
“They had this law that they could hold you up to 90 days,” Paul said.
“There was a woman there, Shirley Gunn, who was arrested and separated from her child. We went to join this movement, Black Sash, which was a women's movement.”
Ten women, African and white women, were protesting when police arrived.
“When we came back to Bishopscourt, the Archbishop said, 'Oh, I heard you were arrested,'” Paul said.
“He kind of shook his head. At the same time that night, we got home and we're with him and we're watching Wimbledon tennis.”
Paul made rum and cokes for the trio, and they sipped them while watching Wimbledon.
“He loved John McEnroe,” he said.
“There used to be a sports boycott of South Africa and certain athletes would not play there, and John McEnroe was one of those athletes that took a stand and would not go to South Africa.”
INUSTICE ANYWHERE
In February 2003, Tutu spoke out against war in Iraq at a church across the street from the United Nations in NYC.
Paul was there.
“He was outspoken about going to war,” he said.
“He was with some young monks and nuns from Thich Nha Hahn's Plum Village. I introduced him to my friends.”
LAST CONTACT
Two years later, Paul and Lynn went to hear Archbishop Tutu speak on “Race Relations and World Peace” March 29, 2005 at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
“He was just such a good person," Paul said.
"His voice whether he was in South Africa or anywhere in the world – he was just so outspoken for peace and justice.
“He was such a strong voice. He could be so fun and jovial, but at the same time dead serious about what the good fight what was versus supporting oppression.”
When Frank died in 2008, Paul called the Archbishop to let him know.
“He was in Africa in the Sudan working on peace, trying to bring the two sides together,” Paul said.
“That was the last time I spoke with him.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.