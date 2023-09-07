PLATTSBURGH — One man is in custody following a standoff with State Police early Wednesday morning.
Around 7:11 a.m. Wednesday, State Police said members responded to Town Line Road in the Town of Plattsburgh for a neighborhood disturbance.
A preliminary investigation revealed Timothy L. Holmes, 60, of West Chazy, had barricaded himself and his family inside the residence with a shotgun. State Police and other local agencies worked together to get Holmes in custody.
Holmes was transported to SP Plattsburgh for furthering question regarding the incident, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
