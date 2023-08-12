ESSEX — Over a span of 28 years, Carolyn Burnworth created more than 100 quilts.
Aside from the few that remain in her possession and a couple of commission pieces whose nominal profits were donated to charity or used for supplies or quilting machine repair, all of these quilts were given to family and friends.
This summer, Carolyn’s extended family has organized an exhibition of as many of these quilts as they could gather. Friends and family responded quickly to the call, amassing a total of 55 quilts for the show.
The “Well Loved Quilts” show has been open for the past month for small groups only. A closing reception open to the public will be held today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the rectory of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Essex, N.Y.
Though Carolyn grew up in Rochester and Massena, she and her family have had a lifelong connection with St. John’s. In 1952 when she was 12 years old, Carolyn’s father, Bishop Charles B. Persell, became the summer rector at St. John’s, a position that he held for 20 years.
Carolyn and her three brothers grew up running through the halls of the rectory and exploring the quaint town of Essex. They still enjoy summers on Lake Champlain, having moved just a few miles south to Westport.
It seemed apropos, therefore, to honor Carolyn in this place that has been a constant for almost her entire life. The leadership at St. John’s very generously offered up the rectory for the month-long exhibition.
The show’s name, “Well Loved Quilts,” was conceived by Carolyn’s daughter and niece as they hung the works of art. They noted the very worn fabric on some of the quilts and mused about how each of the quilts has been loved on so many levels.
They were made with love by Carolyn. They are used with love by all her lucky relatives and friends. and finally, the show was organized with love by her family that wanted a way to show their gratitude.
The show is free and open to the public.
More information and pictures of all the quilts in the show can be found at www.welllovedquilts.com.
