Welding a partnership

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College (CCC) and The Lincoln Electric Company signed an educational partnership agreement in the college’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing Building Wednesday.
The agreement officially made CCC a Lincoln Electric Partnership School (LEEPS) and will bring more educational opportunities to the college, such as the development and implementation of a welding program for workforce development training.
CCC President Dr. John Kowal said this partnership is in line with SUNY’s vision for each institution.
“It’s absolutely a positive development for our college. Like all community colleges, we need to be very creative, we need to adapt and we need to be bold — and this is something bold that we’re going to do,” Kowal said about CCC’s partnership with Lincoln Electric.
“Our interim (SUNY) chancellor and our governor have really vocalized their vision for SUNY…for each institution to do something that’s really unique…well this is it. It’s unique to us here at Clinton, and it’s unique across all the institutions in the North Country and beyond.”
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, who was in attendance for the signing, said partnerships like this make Plattsburgh more attractive to potential employers.
“They (Lincoln Electric) are remarkable partners to have, particularly when you realize the amazing growing cluster of manufacturing that you have here in this region particularly in transportation equipment and aerospace, but other sectors as well,” Douglas said.
“This institution is a key partner, but it is, at the end of the day, a place for things to happen…so it’s up to all of us to find ways to make as much happen here as possible, and support our youngsters — as well as our working compilation to enhance their skills for employers that are here and for employers that we want to attract here, because there’s nothing more important than the story of economic development.”
The welding program will look to fast track CCC students into the local workforce, Jason Smith, Lincoln Electric’s training coordinator for the region, said.
He also mentioned that with CCC now being a LEEPS school, they can “target key industry segments in the area that fast track the student to get a certificate, or move on to get credit for courses.”
“There’s a huge shortage of welders in all (of the) skill trade industry...but what’s critical right now is workforce development. How do we upskill the current workforce that are already being hired at the manufacturing facilities in the local area and the eastern coast region?” Smith said.
“Whether they are going to be working for a wind tower industry, a pipeline welder, (or) just a general manufacturer in the transportation industry for instance — it’s how do we fast track them on those specific welds, those specific positions, those specific base materials? A lot goes into welding, so how do we really get this student up to speed and get them producing for those companies quickly?”
Senior Customer Training Instructor for Lincoln Electric, Padraic (Paddy) Bean, who is also a welder, said he helped initiate the partnership talks between Lincoln Electric and CCC last year.
He said along with offering different welding training, the program will provide opportunities for students to get certified with the American Welding Society.
“We’re going to have a great chance to bring everything from basic welding training to very advanced welding professionals training, and we’ll be able to do that right here at Clinton Community College,” Bean said.
“I think there’s a lot of great opportunities here, and I’m very excited to see what this turns into over the next coming months.”
