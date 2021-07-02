CHAMPLAIN — Johnny didn’t exactly come marching home to parades or accolades when returning from Vietnam, which makes the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall and related displays all the more important, especially to those who served as well as their loved ones.
Through the auspices of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial (VFW) Post 1418 coupled with other agencies and individuals, a three-quarters sized replica of the monument in Washington, D.C. entitled, “The Wall That Heals,” was erected on the grounds of Post 1418.
RAISED $10,000
It was not an easy task as $10,000 had to be raised to bring the virtual wall to the North Country. According to Mike Herring, a retired Vietnam Air Force Veteran who coordinated the wall’s construction, approximately 200 volunteers carried the sections and erected the structure in five hours whereas it generally takes about eight.
Vietnam Veterans, many whom have not had the opportunity to visit the D.C. monument, generally greeted their compatriots with, “Welcome Home, Brother,” which has become a standard salutation.
Herring was there for the fall of Vietnam. “When we got to the LA airport it wasn’t nice. There were Hare Krishna members who yelled and spat at us. The USO kept us away from them.”
Clyde Carroll, a U.S. Navy Vet said, “It’s great. I’ve been waiting for it for a long time. I went to school with Tommy Goddeau (Thomas Arthur Goddeau) whose name is on the Wall. They dedicated the yearbook to him in 1967.”
Carroll was an E-4 TM3 on the USS Warrington. ‘I was not welcomed home and was called a, ‘baby killer,’ when we (other Navy Veterans) came back. I took it in stride and we went to a bar. When I arrived in Plattsburgh my mother was the only one there to greet me.”
UNIFORM OFF
Bruce Brisson of the 9th Marines was in Nam in 1968-1969.
“I ended up with two Purple hearts, so they sent me home. I was wounded on Jan. 21, and then again in March at a fire base while we were staging artillery. As soon as I came back home I took my uniform off.”
Greg Lavene was also in Vietnam in 1968-69 and finished up his service in the Coast Guard.
“I liked the Coast Guard better as they didn’t shoot at me,” he said.
Larry Rochon, wearing a T-shirt with the Washington Wall entitled “Reflections,” was stationed with the 4th Infantry at Dragon Mountain/ Camp Enari near Pleiku. (The same unit and location as the reporter.)
“This is my third time seeing the wall. It always moves you. There are still Veterans fighting battles. I had Agent Orange exposure. When I returned home, I wasn’t treated unfairly, but wasn’t patted on the back.”
‘DOn’T WANT TO PLAY WAR’
Marine Veteran Larry Briggs of Witherbee checked over a map display and pointed out Quang Tri near the DMZ where he was stationed.
“I felt isolated when I returned. Most people weren’t interested. I think it is fantastic that they are bringing the Wall here. I wish they could bring it to Witherbee.”
Not all visitors were Veterans. Jackson Kirk, age 8 and his younger cousin John Higgins were among those who viewed the Wall. After being informed that a great-great cousin, Rafael Berlanga’s name is inscribed on the wall, Jackson commented, “I hate war. I don’t know how many died in wars. I don’t want to ever play war again.”
Jackson’s mother Desiree Kirk added, “We wanted them to see part of history and know our family was touched by it.” Her sister Jackie Robertin said, “It’s incredibly overwhelming when you see how many names are on one section.”
MORE INFORMATION
On Saturday, Kim Matthews, Bud Smith and Joshua Reid of the Plattsburgh Police Pipe and Drum Corps had been at a nearby funeral and though it was raining, performed at the Wall.
In addition to it being open around the clock during its three days and attracting thousands of visitors, there were also opening and closing ceremonies and a candlelight vigil.
A 53-foot long truck trailer featured numerous videos and other displays for visitors to get a feel of what being in Vietnam at the time was like. It also displayed the names and photos of Hometown Heroes.
For more information on the traveling Wall and/or to contribute, go to: www.vvmf.org/thewall; Or go to the VFW Post 1418 Facebook page.
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
