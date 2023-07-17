MORIAH — Weekend flooding in Essex County closed several roads in Moriah, North Hudson and Schroon.
Ensign Pond Road from Windy Hill Road in Moriah to Caza Turn in North Hudson was closed after heavy rains gushed water onto the roadway.
The road is one of two connectors from Moriah to the Adirondack Northway/I-87.
The other connector, Tracey Road, is open.
In Schroon, Emerson Road, Fleming Pond Road, Fountain Drive, Miller Road, Rover Roa and Tyrrell Road were all closed after flooding made them impassable.
HIGHWAY RAMPS
The Interstate 87 Exit 28 on and off ramps for Schroon Lake were also closed over the weekend due to high water but have now reopened, the Essex County Office of Emergency Services reported.
Videos on social media also appeared to show flooding across roads atop Rattlesnake Mountain near Willsboro over the weekend.
Heavy rains last week caused flooding in many parts of Essex County, especially Newcomb, then more rain arrived over the weekend.
Many rivers and streams in the county are running at near flood levels and the National Weather Service has warned residents that flash flooding is still possible.
Up to two more inches of rain fell in parts of Essex County over the weekend. Waters are expected to recede over the next few days.
