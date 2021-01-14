ALBANY — A large batch of scheduled appointments for the coveted COVID-19 vaccinations at several SUNY campuses have been voided because they were "unauthorized," the Cuomo administration said Thursday night.
State officials said an unpublished scheduling link for vaccine appointments at SUNY campuses in Plattsburgh, Binghamton, Utica, Buffalo, Potsdam and Stony Brook was shared on social media, allowing those who had it to reserve time slots for the shots.
UNPUBLISHED LINK
"It has come to our attention that an unpublished scheduling link was shared without authorization on social media this week, allowing some New Yorkers to make vaccine appointments for state-operated sites that are not currently open and were not taking appointments at Binghamton, Buffalo, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Stony Brook and Utica."
The Cuomo admininistration made the annoucement about the gaffe through Marcy Stevens, counsel for the state Office of Information Technology Services.
State officials did not release the number of appointments that had to be canceled.
"We are currently contacting everyone who used the unauthorized link to inform them of the situation," Stevens said in a statement. "We will continue to safeguard all New Yorkers' information and ensure equal access to the vaccine for everyone eligible."
Separately, the state Health Department announced that all vaccination appointments at the state-operated inoculation sites have been booked for the next 14 weeks. The state is planning to add additional sites to the menu of locations. But doses of the vaccine have been in short supply across the state.
The Schoharie County Department of Health reported this week it received no doses from the state.
In Cooperstown, Dave Bliss, chairman of the Otsego County Board of Representatives said the county is anticipating getting only 300 doses this week while it is being flooded with requests for the vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.