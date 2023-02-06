CHAZY — The fire that destroyed an iconic bar and restaurant Saturday has been ruled accidental.
Chazy Fire Department Chief Michael Cahoon did not have many details about the cause, but said it was accidental.
There were patrons in the bar when the fire started and Cahoon said he was told that they tried to battle the flames with a fire extinguisher, but to no avail.
“I think it got up into the walls and the attic before they knew it,” Cahoon said.
OLD WOODEN STRUCTURE
The old wooden multi-story structure went up fast with huge clouds of dark smoke billowing out across Route 9 disrupting traffic.
Firefighters from multiple fire departments from Clinton County, as well as Vermont and Quebec, responded with firefighters, trucks and equipment.
The building was totally destroyed in about an hour and all that was left was a pile of charred rubble on the site that was cordoned off with yellow caution tape.
WEATHERCOCK 2.0?
The building is owned by Ray Aucoin.
Aucoin posted a thank you note on social media to all fire departments who responded to the blaze.
“I wish to thank all the fire departments for responding so quickly and efficiently and to my friends who have reached out,” he said.
“A decision will be made soon whether or not to rebuild a new Weathercock 2.0 or not. Will keep you posted.”
SINCE 1944
Firefighters used more than 200,000 gallons of water to fight the fire that raged in freezing temperatures.
Cahoon said they used water from the Chazy fire hydrant system as well as a tanker shuttle system that was set up by responding units.
The Weathercock opened on Christmas Eve of 1944 and served the community for decades. It not only was a popular place to stop in for a drink and meal, but was the main site for many local fundraisers and community events.
“The Weathercock is more popular than Chazy,” Cahoon said.
“That was the place to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.