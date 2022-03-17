PLATTSBURGH — In her daily life, Inga Karpenko straddles multiple divides.
She has dual citizenship in the United States and Russia.
Ethnically, she is half-Ukrainian and half-Russian.
BLACK SEA COAST
Born and raised in Russia, she came to the United States for a 2007 study-abroad program for languages – English and Spanish.
She returned back to Russia, but ultimately returned to New York to finish her degrees, including an M.S. in clinical mental health counseling.
In 2019, she relocated to the North Country for a job at Behavioral Health Services North in Plattsburgh.
Karpenko grew up on the Black Sea Coast in a village named Pshada.
“We are on the border with Ukraine,” she said.
“The conflict is five to six hours driving from where we live. It has been known to the world because of Putin’s Palace on the news quite frequently. So, our residence is 15 minutes away from his palace.”
BETWIXT & BETWEEN
In Ukraine, the population is divided into Russian speakers and Ukrainian speakers, a holdover from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) when Russian was the official language.
“With Ukraine gaining independence, Ukrainian language became the official language,” she said.
“So there are still some people who grew up speaking Russian and have Russian roots and vice versa. Even my last name is Ukrainian last name.
“Our nations are very close with each other, and we used to be part of the same country until they became independent.”
Karpenko noted there has been always a friction between the countries, especially in the Donbas region, but nothing to the point to make headlines.
“My friend would describe it when she used to visit Khariv which is getting bombed right now,” she said.
“She is Russian speaker, so she would be ignored at the pharmacy and not provided service. But, there was nothing violent before. That intolerance was tolerated. I think what Putin does is he’s using that as a token and making it bigger than it is. He even went as far as...
“I just finished a conversation with my friend who is a teacher in a public school in Russia. She said they provided pamphlets to continue disinformation for children. The government provided pamphlets that instructs teachers what they need to tell students exactly about the current situation, about this war.”
Under President Vladimir Putin’s regime, the word war is prohibited.
“Teachers are instructed to say special (military) operation,” she said
“They also portray that Russia did not have a choice, and all diplomatic solutions were exhausted before this last resort actions. That is part of the disinformation. Part of government brainwashing of the public. That’s unfortunate.”
‘END OF HIS GAME’
Karpenko’s family and friends there fall on both sides of the fake news divide.
“I have some friends who see the situation for what it is,” she said.
“It is Putin’s greed that got him to this point. It started with Crimea, and now it just continues. He understands that he is at the end of his game, so he’s trying to get more territories. A lot of it is finance driven.”
Karpenko compares the Russian dictator to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China and Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-Un.
“With him limiting freedom of speech and limiting independent media in Russia,” she said.
“Everything is controlled by the government. Some of my friends, they see the situation for what he wants people to see, but some of the people, they still see it for what it is, thankfully.”
For those that feed on the propaganda, there is blame heaped on the U.S. and President Joe Biden.
“It’s very scary,” she said.
“It’s scary. It’s very scary, and innocent people are suffering. I know that there’s social media and videos that come from the border and the information that we get from there is that some soldiers they don’t want to fight because we are ultimately the same people.”
UKRAINIAN NATIONALISTS
The Russians and Ukrainians fought in World War II together.
“We have the same culture,” she said.
“We have the same cuisine. We have the languages that we understand. The Ukrainian language, I understand what they say and they understand what the Russians are saying even if they were not educated and Russian was not an official language. It’s very scary and sad.”
One of Putin’s unfounded reasons for his invasion was to protect people subjected to bullying and genocide and aim for the “demilitarization and de-Nazification” of Ukraine, according to a BBC report.
There has been no genocide in Ukraine: it is a vibrant democracy, led by President Voldymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish.
“In a lot of big cities, discrimination is a thing, but it’s not only against people of color but also against people who are part of the population – from Uzbekistan, Chechnya, Azerbaijan and Georgia,” Karpenko said.
“There is discrimination happening on a daily basis, especially in big cities.”
The so-called Banderovci, who are adherents to the controversial Stepan Bandera (1909-1959), a member and leader of Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, the splinter group OUN-B.
He was born in Austria-Hungary and died in Germany.
“It’s always been there prior to ‘90s,” Karpenko said.
“It’s been there after ‘90s. If you were to look at MS-13 here. It’s kind of like a gang. Putin’s just grasping on that and make this a fault to justify his actions. It’s just not enough to start the war because they’ve been there. There hasn’t been news titles or any specific action taken by them that were absolutely awful. I cannot even compare them to MS-13 actually. They are more low key. It’s not enough to start the war.”
IT’S COMPLICATED
Karpenko wants people to understand that Ukraine has a Russian-speaking population and a Ukrainian-speaking population.
“People who live in the same territory, they always will have some sort of conflict based on differences,” she said.
“It’s no different than in any other nation or any other country, but it doesn’t start the war. Part of my comparison of Putin and the Chinese leader and the North Korean leader and our ex-president (Donald J. Trump) go together.”
The extreme right wing, anywhere, is probably more misinformed than anyone else in her estimation.
“It all stems from lack of research, lack of getting information from credible sources,” she said.
“What I want to say is however it may be presented in these non-credible sources, it still remains the same. It’s just part of a very well planned, very long-ago planned, since before 2014, strategic move that Putin is trying to accomplish because he is at the end of his game and there’s nothing more to lose.
“People have been suffering under his reign for a long time. This is just another selfish act that just feeds his ego more than anything else.”
Karpenko understands President Biden’s reluctance as well as other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders’ reluctance to directly engage with Russian Armed Forces.
“Maybe there has to be someone who needs to stop him,” she said.
“I understand the U.S. is not trying to be involved, and it’s dangerous and it can create a third World War. But if we are going to standby like that, it may grow into this three big countries uniting and continuing doing what they are doing. Like what China is doing with Taiwan, what China is doing with Hong Kong, what North Korea did when there was a Korean War and what Russia is doing right now.
“It can really grow into a lot bigger threat. So, I understand wanting to avoid that piece, but sometimes you cannot tolerate intolerance.”
What is happening in Ukraine, what happened in Crimea, what happened in the U.S. political climate since 2016 is all based on intolerance in her estimation.
“The same thing happens in all these countries, and sometimes there’s time to start not tolerating intolerance in order to bring the tolerance back,” Karpenko said.
