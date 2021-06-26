Organized by the Keene Diversity Advisory Committee in association with the Keene Valley Library, Keene Valley Congregational Church and Keene Central school, the event featured a car parade from Keene Central School toward Marcy Field with prizes for the best-decorated cars. The afterparty at Marcy Field then featured music, food, tie-dye art, temporary tattoos for kids and other activities from the event’s local sponsors.
featured
‘We’re not just accepting, we’re welcoming’: Scenes from the Keene Pride Parade
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Velma T. Ducatte, 86, of Punta Gorda, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at Bayfront Health Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Alexander's Church in Morrisonville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been en…
MERRILL [mdash] Florence Collins, 89, formerly of Merrill, N.Y., died Friday, June 24, 2021, at the Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Plattsburgh. Born on Sept. 17, 1931, in Ellenburg, N.Y., she was the daughter of Carl A. and Blanche (Bombard) Ormsbee. She was married to Willia…
Most Popular
Articles
- Gypsy moths damaging trees around area
- 'Doggone, furry, little boogers': West Chazy man tormented by gypsy moth larvae
- Waterfront buildings set to be demolished
- Why did the chicken wing get so expensive?
- Clinton Correctional Facility on lockdown following incidents between inmates
- City BOE approves admins' contract changes despite opposition
- Police Log: June 24, 2021
- 'A great change': Plattsburgh salon Edy's now Amazing Haircare
- 'We all needed each other': Couple shares journey to fatherhood
- Canadian border strike still looms
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.