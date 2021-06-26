Organized by the Keene Diversity Advisory Committee in association with the Keene Valley Library, Keene Valley Congregational Church and Keene Central school, the event featured a car parade from Keene Central School toward Marcy Field with prizes for the best-decorated cars. The afterparty at Marcy Field then featured music, food, tie-dye art, temporary tattoos for kids and other activities from the event’s local sponsors.

