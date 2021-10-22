ESSEX — Longtime emergency services volunteer and former Essex town supervisor Ronald Jackson has been given the Francisca Irwin Award for Community Service.
Jackson was recognized for more than seven decades of dedication to his community.
Jackson started volunteering when he joined the Essex Volunteer Fire Department in 1964, at the age of 16, and he’s been with the department ever since, almost 58 years.
EMS DISTRICT
He also served as town supervisor for 10 years and was instrumental in the formation of Willsboro/Essex Emergency Medical Services District. Jackson also helped launch the Essex Heating Assistance group and was a founding member of the Essex Community Fund.
“I caught community service from my family,” Jackson said in a release. “And it has stuck.”
Around 60 of Jackson’s friends and neighbors joined him for the reception, hosted at the College For Every Student Brilliant Pathways Center in downtown Essex.
The award, named for Francisca “Frisky” Paine Irwin, was presented to Jackson by the Essex Community Fund segment of the Adirondack Foundation.
As part of the ceremony, Jackson was given $1,000 from the Essex Community Fund to donate to a charity of his choosing and he picked the Essex Volunteer Fire Department.
For the fire company, he has served as fire chief, lieutenant, EMS captain, and Fire District commissioner.
“This is a community where everyone works together,” Jackson said.
BEGGS PARK
Jackson also helped raise funds for the development of Beggs Park in Essex, which was dedicated to his late wife, Barbara.
“Ron’s persistent dedication to the Essex community is nothing short of astonishing,” James Graves, a member of the Essex Community Fund Council and fellow fire department member said in the release.
“To continually show up for his fellow citizens, sometimes quite literally during an emergency, over the course of a lifetime is inspirational. We’re beyond grateful for everything Ron has done for us, and we believe that Frisky would be proud, too.”
‘WHAT A JEWEL’
An engineer, Jackson helped design and build the new firehouse, and after the events of 9/11, he took an ambulance crew to New York City to help.
“Just so impressed by Ron,” EMS volunteer Tylr Durden said on social media. “As a relative newbie to the local rescue squad, I have been tremendously impressed by his dedication, knowledge, and attitude. What a jewel for the community.”
Jackson is the third recipient of the Irwin Community Service Award since it was established in 2019; Donna Sonnett and Sally Johnson are the previous recipients.
The Essex Community Fund is a component fund of the Adirondack Foundation that offers grants to eligible nonprofit organizations in the town of Essex. The fund has awarded 165 grants totaling nearly $274,000 in support of community beautification, historic preservation, culture and the arts, education, recreation, and programs for youth, seniors, and other social services.
The Essex Community Fund also helps administer the Allen Scholarship and Education Program, a $5,000 award given to a local student each year to help with four years of college.
