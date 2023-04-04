PLATTSBURGH — Across New York, the need for more volunteer firefighters is escalating.
Since 2000, there’s been a steady decline of volunteer firefighters from approximately 180,000 to about 80,000 in 2020, according to the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY).
The Deputy Fire Chief for District 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh and the First Vice President for the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs, Scott Ewing, said he is fortunate to have 45 volunteers who are all active. However, he said that wasn’t always the case in the past, and that can change quickly for them.
Darryl Menard, the Fire Chief of the Beekmantown Volunteer Fire Department, said on his roster he has 61 volunteers. Even so, that doesn’t really mean he has that many people to call in.
“I can truly say I have a group of about 18 to 20 that are really committed that show up at all the calls, whenever they can,” he said.
“Times change, people just don’t volunteer anymore,” he said.
Nowadays, potential volunteers are looking for something in return. Menard said in their district they can offer a 10 percent tax break to volunteers who own property, which is an initiative many fire departments across the state have implemented.
However, it isn’t and can’t just be about getting something in return. Being a volunteer firefighter encompasses something more.
“You don’t join the department for yourself, hopefully, you’re joining it to better your community… That’s what I find most rewarding,” Menard said.
PROBLEMS THAT MAY ARISE
For Beekmantown, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. or the “day shift” is when they really need assistance, as that’s when most of the volunteers are working their regular jobs.
“We’re really limited on help, so there’s quite a few times where we just don’t have enough manpower, so we have to contact Clinton County Dispatch,” he said.
Eric Day, the director of emergency services for Clinton County and the county fire coordinator, also mentioned the need for volunteers during the day.
“More and more people, especially during the daytime, are working in jobs where they’re not able to just drop what they’re doing and go to a fire call,” he said.
“Just a few years back we had over 900,000 volunteer firefighters in the nation, and that number’s now just below 700,000,” Menard said.
The decline in volunteer firefighters only exasperates issues already occurring at departments.
“You’re never sure when volunteers are going to come… It’s a question mark any day, but with less volunteers, that presents a greater problem,” Day said.
Almost every call shows them how they don’t have enough people.
“I’ve definitely made it happen with five people,” Menard said.
“You could have a department that has 40 volunteer firefighters, but then you have to look at what their certification level is,” Ewing said.
Getting volunteers is just the first piece. Having them continue on to take the course to become certified is another barrier. The process is lengthy, taking about 200 hours in the Firefighter 1 course.
There are exterior and interior firefighters, but becoming an interior firefighter takes more time and another certification, which includes being able to wear a self-contained breathing apparatus and actually go into structures. Ewing said he has 18 interior firefighters, but Menard said he only has 13.
“The interior firefighter is a much needed commodity,” Ewing said.
TAKING ACTION TO RECRUIT
Fire chiefs from across the region are taking action and met with Assemblyman Billy Jones.
“He took down a lot of the ideas we came up with for trying to recruit people… He’s actually been able to introduce a few bills,” Menard said.
According to a press release on Jones’ work to do more for volunteer fire departments, one bill creates a fund for those who missed work to attend training (A3242). Another bill that is still pending allows for the creation of a college scholarship for volunteer departments. As well, another pending bill would allow fire departments to recruit at local high schools.
“I hear the same story in every North Country community I visit, their volunteer fire departments are struggling and desperately need help from the state for capital projects and recruitment,” Jones said.
“That is why I pushed for funding in the state budget and introduced A4929 to allocate $100 million to create a capital fund for volunteer fire departments.”
In February, Ewing met with the governor’s staff and the deputy secretary of Public Safety.
“They’re very interested in the volunteer fire service and they want to help the volunteer fire service move forward and to gain people… through retention and recruitment,” he said.
One retention method implemented includes a $200 income tax incentive, which volunteer firefighters in the state may be eligible for, but Ewing is hoping to help increase that. In the 2023-24 budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a $10 million dollar fund to help develop the new generation of volunteer firefighters.
As well, some departments in the state are allowed to have a Length of Service Reward Program (LOSAP), which is a retirement benefit for the volunteer firefighters. “It’s a retention tool for us. We have that in District 3 and I know our mutual companies around us also have it,” Ewing said.
LOSAP is an annual point system, where if the firefighter meets their point expectation, they are then rewarded credit for that year. Depending on what age the volunteer and authority having jurisdiction pick for them to retire, 60, 62 or 65, the volunteer will receive money from that point on for the rest of their life.
Ewing also said he’s hoping volunteers within the state of New York, who work in schools, will be able to receive a reduced rate on their school taxes.
Recently, the Junior Firefighter Program run by the Cadyville Fire Department attended the joint bail-out training with the Town of Plattsburgh Fire Departments in Morrisonville, Ewing said. This is one of the recruitment programs to help build the future generation of volunteers, but the immediate need is still prevalent.
While retention and recruitment plans are being set in place, Day said they’ve been dispatching more mutual aid from the Clinton County Emergency Services.
“We’re compensating for the problem by knocking on our neighbors doors more often.”
WHY BECOME A VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER
“When you’re out there and you’re helping your community, the people that live in your community, the people that work in your community, it’s very rewarding,” Ewing said.
“The volunteer fire services is a community oriented operation. You’re going out and helping your neighbors in some of their worst times… Your neighbors need help,” Day said.
The calls are never going to stop coming in and the amount they receive annually appears to gradually increase over time.
“When I first got into the fire service 32 years ago, my department, South Plattsburgh, we had 90 or so fire calls a year… Now we’re doing 450 with less people,” Day said.
“We need your help.”
Day also mentioned Firefighters Association of New York just released a report on how volunteer firefighters save taxpayer dollars, and it’s crucial to understand the other side of their service.
“Volunteer firefighters save New York taxpayers $3.8 billion in salaries and benefits annually,” according to the report.
“Property taxes would rise an average of 28.4% state wide.”
Menard also noted volunteer firefighters keep taxes down.
“In order for you to have a paid fire service everywhere would cost so much in taxes, people couldn’t afford that,” he said.
“When I joined the fire department, I joined to help my community. I didn’t care if they were offering me anything, other than becoming a part of the family,” Menard said.
Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27 is the annual recruitment weekend for volunteer firefighters. Departments across the state will open their doors to local residents to help increase volunteer membership.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer, most department’s websites have an application form to fill out, but you can also stop in most departments in the area on Monday nights when they do their training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.