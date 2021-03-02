CHAMPLAIN — Celine Racine Paquette’s registered nurse license expired about two years ago, but that hasn’t stopped her and fellow volunteers from doing their part as Champlain Family Health, part of the Hudson Headwaters Health Network, has rolled out COVID-19 vaccines.
The Hudson Headwaters board member, whose credentials also include former Clinton County legislator and businesswoman, said that, while volunteering, she most enjoys seeing people reap the benefits of the health center.
“Whether they’re getting the vaccine or primary care or people are just talking to them,” Paquette said. “The satisfaction on people’s faces.”
FOCUS ON SENIORS
Hudson Headwaters facilities began administering vaccines to their frontline staff in December.
As federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) operating in New York State, Champlain Family Health and its 20 network counterparts must abide by the state guidelines that dictate who is currently eligible.
That has included clients of the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and teachers. Currently, in accordance with a federal mandate, the Champlain health center is focusing on vaccinating people age 65 and up.
And Monday afternoon, the facility received permission to vaccinate individuals with qualifying medical conditions, or comorbidities, Paquette said.
‘WHEREVER WE’RE NEEDED’
As rollout has expanded, Paquette and fellow volunteers — two of her first cousins, Mary Bushey and Diane Morrelli, as well as Cheryl Nadrowski, Champlain Village Mayor Janet McFetridge, Cathie Davenport, Emma and Carter Gooley, and Jeremy Johnson — have worked to help the process run smoothly.
Their contributions have included organizing paperwork — including registration forms, vaccine cards and fact sheets — so employees do not have to, helping patients with registration once they arrive for vaccine clinics, monitoring patients for 15 minutes after their vaccinations and constantly wiping down commonly-touched surfaces, such as chairs and clipboards.
Paquette also pointed to when residents of 260 Lake St., an assisted living facility, came to get vaccinated and needed assistance with coats and wheelchairs.
“We help wherever we’re needed during the clinic.”
BIG COMMITMENT
Hudson Headwaters Community Relations Manager Jane Hooper said that, as of Monday, the network as a whole had administered 13,284 vaccines. Champlain Family Health’s share of that was 1,742, the second-most across the entire network.
She estimated that, for every patient receiving a vaccine, there is about 20 minutes of administrative work: providing paperwork, helping patients affirm eligibility, entering the patients into the network’s database and entering their paperwork into the New York State Immunization Information System.
When you multiply that by 180, the number of vaccines Champlain Family Health administered Tuesday, Hooper said, that’s a big commitment on top of ongoing regular appointments.
“So the volunteers, I think, really just relieve some of that, some of those duties that can be done ahead of time or after the fact.”
NOTIFY PATIENTS
Hooper said Hudson Headwaters centers do not know week-to-week how much vaccine they will receive, and are typically notified each Sunday night or Monday morning. From there, they decide how much of their allotment goes to each health center. Vaccine clinics are only scheduled once the doses have been received.
When that occurs, health center staff contact their patients to notify them the injections are available. For example, over the weekend, the network emailed 11,000 patients age 65 and older to encourage them to schedule appointments, Hooper said.
Paquette pointed to how Regional Practice Leader Melissa Gooley has put in a lot of time contacting existing patients to notify them about vaccine availability.
“Many have had it, some don’t want it, some are in Florida,” Paquette said, laughingly.
Ensuring a full clinic likely involves calling more people than there are appointments available and includes finding back-ups in case of no-shows, Hooper said. For example, Paquette on Tuesday provided the name of a man who works at the Samuel de Champlain History Center, the museum she founded.
Non-patients who are New York residents may also find appointments at the health centers through the state’s “Am I Eligible?” website, am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
VITAL CARE
Paquette said she and fellow volunteers plan to continue helping out as long as Champlain Family Health hosts vaccine clinics.
“I’m just delighted to be able to do this for the community.”
Hooper commented that having the care provided at Hudson Headwaters health centers is vital to rural communities where people do not always have access to physicians or transportation to get to them, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are all spread out in their respective communities, but needing to come together and needing to come to a central location for testing, for vaccinations.
“It’s nice to have something in your local community where you can go and have that and meet with your physician or meet with your provider and have those really essential services completed in your home community, wherever that happens to be.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.